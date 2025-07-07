Juice, smoothies and soft drinks can dehydrate you in hot weather, say experts

The UK is bracing for another hot spell with temperatures likely to reach up to 30C by Thursday, July 7.

To protect yourself from this heat, experts recommend drinking plenty of water and refreshing drinks to stay hydrated.

But one thing most of us don't know is that drinks like fruit juice, smoothies and soft drinks are not good during hot weather as they have a high sugar content which can actually make your body lose water instead of keeping it which leads to dehydration.

The UK Health and Security Agency suggested, "Limit the amount of fruit juice or smoothies that you drink, and swap sugary soft drinks for diet, sugar-free or no added sugar varieties."

It added, “If you are going out, take a refillable bottle filled with water. Take extra water for journeys on public transport or by car.”

UKHSA further warned that both older and very young children are more likely to be affected by hot weather.

It added, "People who are at higher risk of becoming seriously unwell include people with underlying health conditions particularly heart problems, breathing problems, dementia, diabetes, kidney disease, Parkinson’s disease, or mobility problems."

In addition to this, alcohol should also be avoided in hot weather as it causes the body to lose water which often leads to dehydration.

