15-minute workouts to rapidly lose weight

Are you looking to lose weight in a short time? Discover a few effective 15-minute workouts that are scientifically proven to rapidly help reduce fat.
These routine exercises are ideal for the home to boost metabolism, enhance endurance, fit easily into your busy schedule, and deliver the best results in no time.
Equipment:
- None
Workout: 3 rounds for 15 minutes, 40 seconds full-out, 20-second break
Here are a few of the best and most effective exercises that can be easily performed from home:
- Plank thrust, hop to squat
- Squat jump (if you have knee issues, remove the squat!)
- Ice skaters
- Lunge jump
- Burpee
- Cooldown: 2 minutes
Benefits
Boosts metabolism
The above-mentioned exercises help to boost metabolism by increasing muscle mass, which burns a great amount of calories.
It also increases heart rate and energy expenditure during and after workouts, leading to enhanced metabolic efficiency all over the day.
Saves time from your busy schedule
This workout only takes a few minutes from your busy schedule, allowing you to concentrate on other tasks throughout the day.
Once you realise the effectiveness of this exercise, you will be motivated to follow the workout routine consistently.