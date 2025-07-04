15-minute workouts to rapidly lose weight

15-minute workouts to rapidly lose weight

Are you looking to lose weight in a short time? Discover a few effective 15-minute workouts that are scientifically proven to rapidly help reduce fat.

These routine exercises are ideal for the home to boost metabolism, enhance endurance, fit easily into your busy schedule, and deliver the best results in no time.

Equipment:

  • None

Workout: 3 rounds for 15 minutes, 40 seconds full-out, 20-second break

Here are a few of the best and most effective exercises that can be easily performed from home:

  • Plank thrust, hop to squat
  • Squat jump (if you have knee issues, remove the squat!)
  • Ice skaters
  • Lunge jump
  • Burpee
  • Cooldown: 2 minutes

Benefits

Boosts metabolism

The above-mentioned exercises help to boost metabolism by increasing muscle mass, which burns a great amount of calories.

It also increases heart rate and energy expenditure during and after workouts, leading to enhanced metabolic efficiency all over the day.

Saves time from your busy schedule

This workout only takes a few minutes from your busy schedule, allowing you to concentrate on other tasks throughout the day.

Once you realise the effectiveness of this exercise, you will be motivated to follow the workout routine consistently.

Read more : Health
Measles outbreak spreads to Kentucky as US case tally reaches 1,267 this year
Measles outbreak spreads to Kentucky as US case tally reaches 1,267 this year
Health officials urge all parents to have their children vaccinated to ensure protection from measles
Hearing aids associated with improved mental well-being and social connection
Hearing aids associated with improved mental well-being and social connection
Improved engagement may support cognitive health, as social isolation has been associated with cognitive issues
FDA recalls hundreds of blueberries boxes over possible Listeria contamination
FDA recalls hundreds of blueberries boxes over possible Listeria contamination
Listeria is a kind of bacteria that may lead to a foodborne illness called listeriosis
Signs your skin shows about your overall health
Signs your skin shows about your overall health
Find out a few signs that your skin shows bout your internal health
Can dairy items turn your dreams into nightmares?
Can dairy items turn your dreams into nightmares?
Participants who frequently experience digestive symptoms from eating dairy also reported more nightmares
Australia reports first confirmed case of Australian bat lyssavirus
Australia reports first confirmed case of Australian bat lyssavirus
NSW Health has urged the people to avoid touching or handling bats
Childhood obesity continues to soar across US, study
Childhood obesity continues to soar across US, study
Childhood obesity is associated with a significant risk of developing type 2 diabetes, and numerous other disease
Moderna’s new flu vaccine shows positive results in elderly individuals
Moderna’s new flu vaccine shows positive results in elderly individuals
The latest flu vaccine displayed a 27.4% enhancement in adults at the age of 65 and above
Researchers find advanced AI to assist in determining certain kind of dementia
Researchers find advanced AI to assist in determining certain kind of dementia
Researchers said that the latest AI can find brain patterns linked to nine different kinds of dementia
Want to run better? Narrow your focus to enhance your performance
Want to run better? Narrow your focus to enhance your performance
Runners who narrowed their attention performed better by running faster and showing greater physical strength
Hormonal imbalance in women: Symptoms, causes, and treatment
Hormonal imbalance in women: Symptoms, causes, and treatment
Find out the key symptoms, diagnoses, and treatment of hormonal imbalances in women
5 critical signs of dehydration you must know
5 critical signs of dehydration you must know
Discover critical signs of dehydration to prevent any severe complication