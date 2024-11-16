World

Donald Trump, Joe Biden share 'bromantic' day out in mind-blowing AI video

The two leaders were shown as best friends having a joyful day in an imagined world

  • by Web Desk
  • November 16, 2024


A viral AI-generated video depicting longtime political rivals Donald Trump and Joe Biden has taken the internet by storm.

In a video, the two leaders were shown as best friends having a joyful day in an imagined world.

The video, created by Ari K, originally posted on TikTok, has been widely going viral on other social media platforms as well.

It opens with a scene in the White House, where Biden is speaking to Trump, "This job is not fun." Trump replies, "I know. Missed you in the race," to which Biden responds, "Wish we could get out of here."

The next shot transitions to a lively street where Biden and Trump are seen walking together and enjoying corndogs.

The video then follows the duo enjoying various activities together including eating ice cream, horseback riding, biking, fishing, singing, dancing, taking selfies and playing golf together.

This video wraps up with the two presidents sitting back at the table, where Biden thoughtfully remarks “may be one day.”

Both the leaders recently met at the White House and had a lengthy discussion on the transition process.

Biden also congratulated Trump on his victory to become the 47th US president. Both the leaders discussed the ongoing key issues such as the Middle East and Ukraine.

Trump defeated Kamala Harris, who joined the race in July after Biden ended his reelection effort after a poor debate performance against Trump in June.

With this win, Trump not only becomes the first convicted criminal to win the elections but also the oldest person ever elected to the office.

Trump will be sworn in as the new president on Monday, January 20, 2025.

Philippines on high alert as Super Typhoon Man-Yi strengthens
Philippines on high alert as Super Typhoon Man-Yi strengthens
Indian hospital deadly fire claims 10 newborn babies lives in overnight tragedy
Indian hospital deadly fire claims 10 newborn babies lives in overnight tragedy
Bristol’s communities unite against knife crime after fatal stabbings
Bristol’s communities unite against knife crime after fatal stabbings
What is the world's best cheese for 2024?
What is the world's best cheese for 2024?
Zambia's old lady, Margret Chola becomes fashion icon: Here's how
Zambia's old lady, Margret Chola becomes fashion icon: Here's how
Karoline Leavitt to make history as youngest White House press secretary
Karoline Leavitt to make history as youngest White House press secretary
Valencia's leader admits flood failures, denies resignation calls
Valencia's leader admits flood failures, denies resignation calls
IAEA head visits Iranian nuclear sites in push for transparency
IAEA head visits Iranian nuclear sites in push for transparency
Using abbreviations in your texts? Here’s why you should stop right now
Using abbreviations in your texts? Here’s why you should stop right now
Is Elon Musk’s political rise setting him up for presidency?
Is Elon Musk’s political rise setting him up for presidency?
Fire blaze in Spanish care home claim 10 lives, several injured
Fire blaze in Spanish care home claim 10 lives, several injured
Lost WWII warship 'dancing mouse' discovered 80 years later in Indian Ocean
Lost WWII warship 'dancing mouse' discovered 80 years later in Indian Ocean