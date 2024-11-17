Trump and Musk make headlines at UFC 309 with electrifying welcome

The upcoming US President Donald Trump made an appearance at the Ultimate Fighting Championship 309 almost ten days after winning the 2024 election.
Trump, accompanied by tech giant Elon Musk and other nominees of his cabinet, received a warm welcome and thunderous applause after entering the Madison Square Garden, New York, on Saturday, November 16, 2024.
According to BBC, Trump’s two key cabinet picks, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Tulsi Gabbard, along with Vivek Ramaswamy, who will head the newly introduced cost-cutting “Department of Government Efficiency” with Tesla owner, were also in that UFC309 crowd.
The 78-year-old enthusiastically greeted and hugged UFC announcer Joe Rogan and waved to the crowd who were chanting "USA." The podcaster endorsed Trump for the presidential elections.
UFC also played a video in honor of Trump and to celebrate his victory over US Vice President Kamala Harris.
Furthermore, the UFC president during his speech at the Republican National Convention in July praised Trump saying, “I'm in the tough guy business and this man is the toughest, most resilient human being I have ever met in my entire life."
To note, this is not the first time when Trump has attended the UFC event. He previously made an appearance at the event in 2019, before the end of his first term as president, but at that time he received some boos.