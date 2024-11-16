World

US states brace for up to 24 inches of snow as winter storms arrive

  by Web Desk
  November 16, 2024
The western states of the US could experience extreme chill and ice over the weekend due to two storm systems forming in the Pacific Ocean.

According to Newsweek, the National Weather Service has issued warnings and weather advisories for the people regarding heavy snow and ice over the weekend.

A warning reads, “Consider taking a winter storm kit along with you, including such items as tire chains, booster cables, flashlight, shovel, blankets, and extra clothing. Also take water, a first-aid kit, and anything else that would help you survive in case you become stranded."

NWS warned, “Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous,” which could impact the Monday morning, November 18, 2024, commute.

