World

Deadly stabbing at Chinese school leaves eight dead, 17 injured

A 21-year-old student has been arrested, believed to be responsible for the attack in Yixing City

  • by Web Desk
  • November 16, 2024
Deadly stabbing at Chinese school leaves eight dead, 17 injured
Deadly stabbing at Chinese school leaves eight dead, 17 injured

A tragic stabbing attack at a Chinese school has left at least eight people dead and 17 injured on Saturday, November 16.

As per BBC, a 21-year-old student has been arrested, believed to be responsible for the attack in Yixing City, in China's Jiangsu province.

The attack took place at around 6:30 pm local time at the Wuxi Vocational Institute of Arts and Technology.

As per the outlet, the suspect graduated from the school earlier this year and was upset about not receiving his graduation certificate due to poor exam results and was unhappy with his internship pay.

Local police said that he confessed to his crime "without hesitation.” Police further said that an investigation is underway and efforts are being taken to “manage the aftermath.”

The attack follows a tragic incident on Monday, where at least 35 people were killed when a driver crashed into a crowd at a stadium in Zhuhai.

Police said that the driver was upset over a divorce settlement and had self-inflicted severe neck injuries with a knife.

Violent knife attacks are not rare in China. In October, a man in Shanghai killed three people and injured 15 others in a knife attack at a supermarket.

While, in the previous month, a Japanese schoolboy was fatally stabbed in Shenzhen.

US states brace for up to 24 inches of snow as winter storms arrive
US states brace for up to 24 inches of snow as winter storms arrive
Historic Titanic postcard With 'heartfelt' message heads to auction
Historic Titanic postcard With 'heartfelt' message heads to auction
Philippines on high alert as Super Typhoon Man-Yi strengthens
Philippines on high alert as Super Typhoon Man-Yi strengthens
Donald Trump, Joe Biden share 'bromantic' day out in mind-blowing AI video
Donald Trump, Joe Biden share 'bromantic' day out in mind-blowing AI video
Indian hospital deadly fire claims 10 newborn babies lives in overnight tragedy
Indian hospital deadly fire claims 10 newborn babies lives in overnight tragedy
Bristol’s communities unite against knife crime after fatal stabbings
Bristol’s communities unite against knife crime after fatal stabbings
What is the world's best cheese for 2024?
What is the world's best cheese for 2024?
Zambia's old lady, Margret Chola becomes fashion icon: Here's how
Zambia's old lady, Margret Chola becomes fashion icon: Here's how
Karoline Leavitt to make history as youngest White House press secretary
Karoline Leavitt to make history as youngest White House press secretary
Valencia's leader admits flood failures, denies resignation calls
Valencia's leader admits flood failures, denies resignation calls
IAEA head visits Iranian nuclear sites in push for transparency
IAEA head visits Iranian nuclear sites in push for transparency
Using abbreviations in your texts? Here’s why you should stop right now
Using abbreviations in your texts? Here’s why you should stop right now