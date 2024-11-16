Deadly stabbing at Chinese school leaves eight dead, 17 injured

A tragic stabbing attack at a Chinese school has left at least eight people dead and 17 injured on Saturday, November 16.
As per BBC, a 21-year-old student has been arrested, believed to be responsible for the attack in Yixing City, in China's Jiangsu province.
The attack took place at around 6:30 pm local time at the Wuxi Vocational Institute of Arts and Technology.
As per the outlet, the suspect graduated from the school earlier this year and was upset about not receiving his graduation certificate due to poor exam results and was unhappy with his internship pay.
Local police said that he confessed to his crime "without hesitation.” Police further said that an investigation is underway and efforts are being taken to “manage the aftermath.”
The attack follows a tragic incident on Monday, where at least 35 people were killed when a driver crashed into a crowd at a stadium in Zhuhai.
Police said that the driver was upset over a divorce settlement and had self-inflicted severe neck injuries with a knife.
Violent knife attacks are not rare in China. In October, a man in Shanghai killed three people and injured 15 others in a knife attack at a supermarket.
While, in the previous month, a Japanese schoolboy was fatally stabbed in Shenzhen.