World

Miss Universe 2024: Victoria Kjær becomes Denmark’s first-ever Miss Universe winner

Victoria Kjær Theilvig beat over 120 other contestants to win the annual beauty pageant

  • by Web Desk
  • November 17, 2024


Denmark’s Victoria Kjær Theilvig made history and became the first-ever Miss Universe winner for the country.

According to CNN, the 21-year-old has been crowned Miss Universe 2024 in Mexico City on Saturday night, November 16, 2024.

Theilvig is a competitive dancer, entrepreneur, and aspiring lawyer. She won the Miss Universe crown for Denmark after beating 120 contestants from all around the world at the annual beauty pageant.

She received her crown from the outgoing winner, Sheynnis Palacios of Nicaragua, with the applause of the audience and cheers from fellow contestants.

Moreover, the final five contestants who qualified for the last round faced questions regarding different topics.

When Theilvig was asked what message she wanted to give to those who were watching her, she urged, “Keep fighting… no matter where you come from. I stand here today because I want a change; I want to make history, and that’s what I’m doing tonight.”

However, the winning answer stole the show when she shared the essential quality of a Miss Universe, to which she replied, “A Miss Universe must be a symbol of empathy and action. She must listen to the world's challenges and use her platform to create tangible change. This means advocating for the voiceless, whether they are animals or people who need a champion.”

Furthermore, Chidimma Adetshina of Nigeria finished as the first runner-up in the Miss Universe 2024 competition, while Mexico’s Maria Fernanda Beltran was named second runner-up.

