Japan unveils major plans to curb pollution and overcrowding at Mount Fuji

Mount Fuji is one of Japan's most popular tourist destinations, with visitor numbers rising in recent years

  • November 17, 2024
Japanese authorities have taken major steps to reduce pollution and overcrowding at Mount Fuji.

As per Reuters, the authorities decided to propose a trackless, rubber-tyred tram system made by China’s CRRC to transport climbers and ban the entry of all private vehicles and tour buses.

Yamanashi Prefecture which hosts the most routes for climbers of the 3,776-meter (12,388-foot) volcano, is expected to announce the plan soon.

The new proposal would replace the original plan to build a light-rail system linking the base to the fifth hiking station of the popular Yoshida Trail.

This change comes after concerns were raised by a local city and other parties about the environmental and financial impact of the light-rail plan.

Mount Fuji, which spans Yamanashi and Shizuoka prefectures is one of Japan’s most popular tourist destinations, with visitor numbers rising in recent years.

The constant influx of tourist buses and cars to the fifth station, along with overcrowded trails, has led to pollution and congestion, creating challenges for authorities to clean up the site.

As per the outlet, Yamanashi Prefecture plans to use locally produced hydrogen to power the tram.

This new transit system is expected to reduce the project’s cost by up to 40%, reducing the estimated 140 billion yen ($895 million) originally planned for the rail system.

