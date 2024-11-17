World

Met Office issues new speed limits and safety tips for UK drivers amid snowfall

The authorities urged citizens to de-ice their windscreen - which is a vital part of winter driving

  Web Desk
  November 17, 2024
Met Office issues new speed limits and safety tips for UK drivers amid snowfall

The Met Office has issued weather alerts and predicts heavy snowfall across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland starting today.

As per The Mirror, considering this situation, drivers are urged to follow a newly introduced, little-known recommended speed limit as these conditions are expected to last for 48 to 72 hours.

Simon Waye, technical engineer at ATS Euromaster, said, "Over half (60%) of drivers don’t know the recommended driving distance in snow and ice.”

He adviced, “When the roads are icy, they will inevitably be more slippery than usual, and braking distances can be 10 times more than on a dry road."

Simon added, “Highways England therefore advises to slow down and keep 10 times the normal recommended gap between you and the car in front. It also advises to drive particularly slowly around any bends."

He further emphasised, “Braking and accelerating as smoothly as possible is important, particularly on ice, in order to reduce the chances of skidding. Avoid any harsh acceleration and to slow down, use gear changes and light touches of the brake to show your brake lights to cars behind you."

Simon also urged citizens to de-ice their windscreen - which is a vital part of winter driving.

He further said, “If your locks do get frozen, try warming the key or spraying de-icer or an oil-based lubricant into the lock. The following checks will also be time consuming so it is worth factoring them in too before you set off."

The Met office further predicts that the weather from late November through early December is expected to be more settled. 

