Delhi enforces strict measures on traffic and construction amid rising smog levels

Delhi and its surrounding areas are experiencing hazardous pollution levels

  • November 18, 2024
In view of the increasing smog in New Delhi and nearby areas, the government plans to impose tighter restrictions to tackle worsening air quality.

As per Reuters, these measures starting Monday will include restrictions on construction activities, vehicle movement, a ban on diesel trucks, the closure of schools and a shift to remote working.

Delhi and its surrounding areas are experiencing hazardous pollution levels that pose a serious threat to public health.

The authorities have also revealed plans to spray water mixed with dust suppressants on roads and use mechanized sweepers to reduce dust.

A government issued a statement following an emergency meeting of a panel of state officials that reads, "Continuing unfavourable meteorological conditions, with low wind speed are the major causes for sudden spike in AQI (Air Quality Index).”

A recent survey revealed that the amount of fine particulate matter in the air was more than 50 times higher than the safe limit which is set by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The panel, which presented an eight-point action plan, has adviced the public, especially children, elderly individuals and those with respiratory issues, cardiovascular, cerebrovascular or other chronic conditions to stay indoors.

Every year, Delhi and northern states experience smog caused by a combination of dropping temperatures, smoke, dust, vehicle emissions, low wind speeds and the burning of crop stubble.

