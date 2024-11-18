Two generations, one fight: Grandma, grand-daughter battle cancer at same time

In a shocking new report, it has been reported that a grandmother and her toddler granddaughter have been battling against cancer simultaneously.
While getting the bloodwork done in January 2024, Alicia Fivecoat, 62, was diagnosed with breast cancer at MD Anderson Cancer Center. At the same time, her granddaughter, Whitney, 1, was also diagnosed with leukemia at Texas Children’s Hospital, reported PEOPLE.
During her appearance on Good Morning America, Fivecoat reflected on the news and called it “the most surreal thing.”
"We were literally running from MD Anderson to Texas Children's, trying to just get there,” she added.
Her toddler granddaughter has been said to be diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia (AML), a cancer of bone marrow and the blood. This came after she experience swelling and bruising around her one eye which was later spread to the other.
Soon after the diagnosis, Whitney’s chemotherapy was initiated at the same hospital. Meanwhile, Fivecoat also began getting treated and received chemotherapy for her breast cancer around the same time.
"My mom's chemo schedule fell on a Friday, so there were times where my mother-in-law would bring her to treatment, and they would actually stay with Whitney, and both my husband and I would be at home with our son," said Shelly McAfee, Fivecoat’s daughter and Whitney’s mother.
She added, "It was a good time for her to be there, to hang out with Whitney, but also a time to rest, and in the event that she didn't feel great or needed to go back to MD Anderson, she was right there."
Amidst the treatment, both grandmother-granddaughter duo lost their hair on one side as a side effect of chemotherapy.
Fivecoat further told that she has eight more sessions of the treatment left following which she will be getting a breast reconstructive surgery done.
Meanwhile, Whitney is also responding well to the treatment.