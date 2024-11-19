New study reveals maple syrup’s hidden health benefits

New research has unveiled that maple syrup is a potential game-changer in preventing metabolic diseases.
Researchers from Laval University in Quebec have made this groundbreaking discovery, claiming that replacing just two tablespoons of refined sugar with pure maple syrup daily can significantly reduce risk factors for heart disease and diabetes.
“We know from decades of research that maple syrup is more than just sugar. It contains over 100 natural compounds, including polyphenols, that are known to prevent disease in part through their anti-inflammatory effects,” Dr. André Marette, the lead scientist on the project, said in a media release.
The breakthrough study published in The Journal of Nutrition examined 42 healthy volunteers of the ages of 18 and 75 years, with body mass indexes (BMI) ranging from 23 to 40.
They replaced 5% of their daily calories with either maple syrup or a refined sugar syrup during two separate eight-week periods, with a four-week break between.
The results showed that participants who consumed maple syrup experienced four major health benefits, which includes, better blood sugar control, lower blood pressure, reduced abdominal fat and improved gut health.
“Both individually and collectively, the study findings are quite significant,” Dr. Marette further added.
With its potential health benefits, maple syrup might just become your new go-to sweetener which may help you to reduce the risk of diabetes and cardiovascular disease.