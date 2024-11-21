Deadly attack on passenger convoy in Pakistan leaves 38 dead, 29 injured

A tragic incident unfolded in Pakistan on Thursday, November 21, when some gunmen opened fire on a convoy of 200 passenger vehicles.
As per Reuters, this incident took the lives of 38 people including women and children and left around 29 others injured.
The deputy police commissioner of the area stated that the vehicles were attacked while travelling through the tribal district of Kurram in Pakistan, near the Afghan border.
As per the local provincial spokesman, the gunman first targeted the police escort of the convoy.
Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, the chief secretary of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, said this attack was "a major tragedy,” with the death toll "likely to rise".
In the meantime, Javed ullah Mehsud, a senior administration official, told AFP "approximately 10 attackers" were involved, "firing indiscriminately from both sides of the road.”
Tensions between armed Shia and Sunni Muslims have existed for decades due to a land dispute in the tribal region bordering Afghanistan.
Meanwhile, President Asif Ali Zardari strongly condemned the shooting incident and expressed deep sorrow over the tragic loss of life, labelling the attack as cowardly and inhumane.
He also wished for the speedy recovery for those who have injured during the incident, and also ordered relevant authorities to take immediate action.