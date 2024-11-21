John Prescott dies at 86: Tony Blair, Sir Keir Starmer, David Cameron pay tribute

World

  by Web Desk
  November 21, 2024
UK’s former Deputy Prime Minister John Prescott passed away at the age of 86 after battling with Alzheimer’s.

Prescott, who was known as the key figure in Britain’s former Prime Minister Tony Blair’s government from 1997 to 2007, died “peacefully” in a care home, as announced by Prescott’s family on Thursday.

“We are deeply saddened to inform you that our beloved husband, father and grandfather, John Prescott, has passed away peacefully at the age of 86,” the family statement revealed.

“He died surrounded by family and the jazz music of Marian Montgomery” it added.

Prescott's family also reflected on his political achievements in statement noting, “John spent his life trying to improve the lives of others, fighting for social justice and protecting the environment, doing so from his time as a waiter on the cruise liners to becoming Britain’s longest serving deputy prime minister.”

“John dearly loved his home of Hull and representing its people in Parliament for 40 years was his greatest honour,” they added.

Tributes pour in for John Prescott after his death:

Sir Tony Blair paid homage to his former deputy and friend John Prescott, noting there was "no one quite like him in British politics".

Blair expressed that he is "devastated" with Prescott’s death.

He further explained that his bond with the late politician was "not just a political relationship" - and that they developed a "genuine admiration, respect and affection for each other".

UK’s current Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer also expressed his thoughts on Prescott’s death noting, “We woke today to the deeply sad news that we've lost a true giant of the Labour movement and of this house.”

Keir Starmer praised Prescott as "a man who fought for working-class ambition because he lived it", adding, "He truly was a one off."

Meanwhile, former conservative Prime Minister David Cameron also poured in heartfelt tribute for John Prescott on his X account.

"We might have had different political views, but there is no doubting John Prescott's impact on British politics over four decades and more," Cameron noted.

He went on to share, "John was a heavyweight of the Labour movement and a huge figure of our politics during the 1990s and 2000s."

Cameron added that Prescott was "deeply committed, loyal" and had "an enormous impact on our country, our politics and the Labour Party over many years; he will be hugely missed".

"Politics has lost a great character, full of conviction and with a genuine dedication to public service today," he added.

