Shortest and longest woman in the world met for first time: Watch

The world’s tallest and shortest women met for the first time at the celebration of the 20th annual Guinness World Records Day.
According to Independent, in an eventful evening in London, 215.16 cm (7 ft 1 in) Rumeysa Gelgi and 62.8 cm (2 ft 1 in) Jyoti Amge shared afternoon tea at The Savoy hotel.
Gelgi said, “It was so amazing meeting Jyoti for the first time. It was difficult for us to make eye contact at times due to our height difference, but it was great. We do have things in common; we both love makeup, self-care, and doing our nails.”
Moreover, the shortest woman in the world expressed, “I’m used to looking up and seeing people taller than me, but I was so happy to look up today and see the world’s tallest woman. I’m delighted that I’ve met Rumeysa; she is so good-natured, and I felt very comfortable talking to her.”
Both Gelgi and Amge have been honored as Guinness World Record icons on the 70th anniversary of the book.