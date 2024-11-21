World

Shortest and longest woman in the world met for first time: Watch

Tallest woman in the world, Rumeysa Gelgi, and shortest woman, Jyoti Amge met at a hotel in London

  • by Web Desk
  • November 21, 2024


The world’s tallest and shortest women met for the first time at the celebration of the 20th annual Guinness World Records Day.

According to Independent, in an eventful evening in London, 215.16 cm (7 ft 1 in) Rumeysa Gelgi and 62.8 cm (2 ft 1 in) Jyoti Amge shared afternoon tea at The Savoy hotel.

Gelgi said, “It was so amazing meeting Jyoti for the first time. It was difficult for us to make eye contact at times due to our height difference, but it was great. We do have things in common; we both love makeup, self-care, and doing our nails.”

Moreover, the shortest woman in the world expressed, “I’m used to looking up and seeing people taller than me, but I was so happy to look up today and see the world’s tallest woman. I’m delighted that I’ve met Rumeysa; she is so good-natured, and I felt very comfortable talking to her.”

Both Gelgi and Amge have been honored as Guinness World Record icons on the 70th anniversary of the book.

Netanyahu, Gallant, Hamas commander face arrest warrants for alleged war crimes
Netanyahu, Gallant, Hamas commander face arrest warrants for alleged war crimes
Viral tea party between world’s tallest and shortest women takes over internet
Viral tea party between world’s tallest and shortest women takes over internet
John Prescott dies at 86: Tony Blair, Sir Keir Starmer, David Cameron pay tribute
John Prescott dies at 86: Tony Blair, Sir Keir Starmer, David Cameron pay tribute
‘Comedian,’ banana taped to wall, sells for $6.2 million at art auction in New York
‘Comedian,’ banana taped to wall, sells for $6.2 million at art auction in New York
Tarantula Smuggler: Man caught with over 300 spiders strapped to body
Tarantula Smuggler: Man caught with over 300 spiders strapped to body
Gautam Adani indicted in New York over bribery and fraud allegations
Gautam Adani indicted in New York over bribery and fraud allegations
Cyanide killer: Thai woman faces death penalty for murdering 14 friends
Cyanide killer: Thai woman faces death penalty for murdering 14 friends
Bomb Cyclone hits Northwest US, Canada: Leaving 1 dead, thousands in dark
Bomb Cyclone hits Northwest US, Canada: Leaving 1 dead, thousands in dark
Donald Trump names Linda McMahon, WWE co-founder, as education secretary
Donald Trump names Linda McMahon, WWE co-founder, as education secretary
Māori Bill sparks New Zealand's largest protest in decades: Here's what to know
Māori Bill sparks New Zealand's largest protest in decades: Here's what to know
Ukraine targets Russia with US ATACMS missiles on war's 1,000th day
Ukraine targets Russia with US ATACMS missiles on war's 1,000th day
Great white shark claims life of man in New Zealand
Great white shark claims life of man in New Zealand