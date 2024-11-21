Viral tea party between world’s tallest and shortest women takes over internet

In a major turn of events, the world’s tallest and shortest women gathered for afternoon tea in London to mark the 20th annual Guinness World Records Day.
The Guinness World Records shared a video of their meeting on their Instagram account today, and within no time, the video went viral everywhere.
Jyoti Amge, a 30-year-old Indian actress who is 62.8cm (2ft 1in) tall meets Rumeysa Gelgi, a 27-year-old web developer from Turkey who stands at 215.16 cm (7ft 1in) at London’s iconic Savoy hotel.
Both the ladies hold the Guinness World Record (GWR) who earned their respective titles in 2021 and 2011.
Gelgi shared her thoughts on the encounter, "Meeting Jyoti for the first time was wonderful. She's the most gorgeous lady. I was waiting to meet her for a long time."
She further added, "It was difficult for us to make eye contact at times due to our height difference, but it was great.”
Amge said while sharing her thoughts, "I’m used to looking up and seeing people taller than me but I was so happy to look up today and see the world’s tallest woman."
As per multiple outlets, Amge, also known for her role as Ma Petite in American Horror Story, has achondroplasia, a form of dwarfism.
While, Gelgi has a rare condition called Weaver syndrome. Her case was only the 27th ever diagnosed and the first in Turkey. She relies on a wheelchair for mobility and can only stand with the help of a walker.