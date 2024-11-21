The Moscow's ambassador has revealed that Britain is now "directly involved" in the Ukraine war after its Storm Shadow missiles were used to strike targets inside Russia.
“Britain and UK is now directly involved in this war, because this firing cannot happen without NATO staff, British staff as well,” Andrei Kelin, Russian ambassador to the UK, told Sky News.
When asked about Russia's use of Chinese, Iranian, and North Korean equipment and manpower in the war, Kelin also accused Ukraine of using mercenaries from different countries in the fighting.
"On that subject, I can say easily that we have plenty of mercenaries from different countries that are fighting right now on the side of Ukraine," he said.
Kelin further added, "We just have seen in the Kursk area of the Polish unit, which has a special uniform worn by Polish soldiers. So what's the matter?"
This revelation comes after Western allies green-lit Ukraine's use of long-distance missiles to strike deep into Russia this week following months of requests from Kyiv.
Moreover, it’s remains uncertain what will be the effects of Britain’s direct involvement in the ongoing war between the east of Ukraine and Russia's Kursk region.