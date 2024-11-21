World

Britain 'directly involved' in Ukraine war, Russia warns

Andrei Kelin, Russian ambassador to the UK, claims Britain is ‘directly involved’ in Ukraine conflict

  • by Web Desk
  • November 21, 2024
Britain directly involved in Ukraine war, russia warns
Britain 'directly involved' in Ukraine war, russia warns

 The Moscow's ambassador has revealed that Britain is now "directly involved" in the Ukraine war after its Storm Shadow missiles were used to strike targets inside Russia.

“Britain and UK is now directly involved in this war, because this firing cannot happen without NATO staff, British staff as well,” Andrei Kelin, Russian ambassador to the UK, told Sky News.

When asked about Russia's use of Chinese, Iranian, and North Korean equipment and manpower in the war, Kelin also accused Ukraine of using mercenaries from different countries in the fighting.

"On that subject, I can say easily that we have plenty of mercenaries from different countries that are fighting right now on the side of Ukraine," he said.

Kelin further added, "We just have seen in the Kursk area of the Polish unit, which has a special uniform worn by Polish soldiers. So what's the matter?"

This revelation comes after Western allies green-lit Ukraine's use of long-distance missiles to strike deep into Russia this week following months of requests from Kyiv.

Moreover, it’s remains uncertain what will be the effects of Britain’s direct involvement in the ongoing war between the east of Ukraine and Russia's Kursk region.

Deadly attack on passenger convoy in Pakistan leaves 38 dead, 29 injured
Deadly attack on passenger convoy in Pakistan leaves 38 dead, 29 injured
Shortest and longest woman in the world met for first time: Watch
Shortest and longest woman in the world met for first time: Watch
Netanyahu, Gallant, Hamas commander face arrest warrants for alleged war crimes
Netanyahu, Gallant, Hamas commander face arrest warrants for alleged war crimes
Viral tea party between world’s tallest and shortest women takes over internet
Viral tea party between world’s tallest and shortest women takes over internet
John Prescott dies at 86: Tony Blair, Sir Keir Starmer, David Cameron pay tribute
John Prescott dies at 86: Tony Blair, Sir Keir Starmer, David Cameron pay tribute
‘Comedian,’ banana taped to wall, sells for $6.2 million at art auction in New York
‘Comedian,’ banana taped to wall, sells for $6.2 million at art auction in New York
Tarantula Smuggler: Man caught with over 300 spiders strapped to body
Tarantula Smuggler: Man caught with over 300 spiders strapped to body
Gautam Adani indicted in New York over bribery and fraud allegations
Gautam Adani indicted in New York over bribery and fraud allegations
Cyanide killer: Thai woman faces death penalty for murdering 14 friends
Cyanide killer: Thai woman faces death penalty for murdering 14 friends
Bomb Cyclone hits Northwest US, Canada: Leaving 1 dead, thousands in dark
Bomb Cyclone hits Northwest US, Canada: Leaving 1 dead, thousands in dark
Donald Trump names Linda McMahon, WWE co-founder, as education secretary
Donald Trump names Linda McMahon, WWE co-founder, as education secretary
Māori Bill sparks New Zealand's largest protest in decades: Here's what to know
Māori Bill sparks New Zealand's largest protest in decades: Here's what to know