Gautam Adani indicted in New York over bribery and fraud allegations

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani has been indicted in New York for a multibillion-dollar fraud scheme and bribery.
According to CNN, the US Department of Justice said on Wednesday, November 20, 2024, that the chairman of India’s Adani Group, along with seven other senior business executives, promised over $250 million in bribes to the Indian government for securing solar energy contracts.
Deputy Assistant Attorney General Lisa Miller stated that those bribes were “to lie to investors and banks to raise billions of dollars and to obstruct justice.”
US Attorney Breon Peace, while announcing charges against one of the richest men in India and the world, said, “As alleged, the defendants orchestrated an elaborate scheme to bribe Indian government officials to secure contracts worth billions of dollars and... lied about the bribery scheme as they sought to raise capital from U.S. and international investors.”
“My office is committed to rooting out corruption in the international marketplace and protecting investors from those who seek to enrich themselves at the expense of the integrity of our financial markets,” he added.
To note, Adani is Asia’s second-richest person, after Mukesh Ambani. He also congratulated Donald Trump for winning the US presidential election once again and pledged to invest $10bn in America.