Does ‘an apple a day keeps the doctor away’ hold any truth or just a myth?

Apples are loaded with important nutrients and also linked to various health benefits

  • by Web Desk
  • November 22, 2024
We have been hearing this phrase for years, “An apple a day keeps the doctor away,” but is it really true, or just a myth?

No doubt, apples are loaded with important nutrients and also linked to various health benefits that may support long-term health.

While, there is no evidence that an apple a day keeps the doctor away, a small group of US adults who eat an apple daily seem to use fewer prescription medications.

As per The Guardian, Surprisingly, Dr Emily Leeming, a dietitian at King’s College London and author of Genius Gut: The Life-Changing Science of Eating for Your Second Brain, believes this age-old saying may not be entirely accurate.

She said, “Apples are a rich source of phytonutrients that are important for your immune system, like vitamin C and antioxidants.”

Vitamin C helps your body produce antibodies and enables immune cells to reach areas of infection, while antioxidants help reduce excess inflammation that allows you to recover more quickly when you get sick.

In addition to this, apples play a key role in maintaining a healthy gut. She further explained that apple helps in two ways.

Firstly, a single apple contains 100 million microbes that help improve the gut microbiome by aiding digestion and making phytonutrients available to the body.

Secondly, an average apple offers around 4g of fiber, which acts as fuel for beneficial gut bacteria.

Leeming said, “A variety of different types of fruit and vegetables provides a range of fibres, nutrients, polyphenols and other antioxidants for your health. Regularly eat whole grains, beans, nuts and seeds as they are particularly high in fibre, helping you to reach 30g of fibre a day.”

She further acknowledges that no single food can prevent illness.

