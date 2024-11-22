Threads gets major overhaul with Meta’s game-changing upgrade

Meta’s microblogging platform, Threads, has updated its algorithm to prioritize posts from account users follow.
The platform, which had over 175 million monthly active users as of July, will now show fewer recommended posts from accounts that aren’t followed.
Although users can already view a feed with only followed posts from followed accounts, the algorithm-driven feed will still appear by default when users first open the app.
In a post on Threads, Instagram head Adam Mosseri shared details of the latest update, “We are rebalancing ranking to prioritise content from people you follow, which will mean less recommended content from accounts you don't follow and more posts from the accounts you do starting today.”
Content creators are likely to be significantly impacted by the recent update to the Threads algorithm.
Since they rely on the algorithm to reach users who don’t follow them, the change will result in more of their posts being shown to their current followers.
Mosseri further explained, “For you creators out there, you should see unconnected reach go down and connected reach go up. This is definitely a work in progress – balancing the ability to reach followers and overall engagement is tricky – thanks for your patience and keep the feedback coming.”
Users who wish to see a feed with posts only from accounts they follow can pull down on the feed and select the Following tab.