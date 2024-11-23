Sci-Tech

Elon Musk's net worth hits all-time high

Tesla owner becomes the richest person in the world after his fortune surges $70 billion following Trump's win

  • by Web Desk
  • November 23, 2024
Tesla owner becomes the richest person in the world after his fortune surges $70 billion following Trump's win

The richest person in the world, Elon Musk, hits an all-time high net worth after Donald Trump’s win in presidential elections.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, as of November 23, 2024, the Tesla owner's net worth surged to a record $348 billion for the first time ever, beating his previous record from November 2021, when his net worth exceeded $340 billion.

Trump’s win in the election marked a turning point for Musk as his electric car company Tesla stock price skyrocketed by 40% since Election Day, November 5, 2024.

As per the Bloomberg Index, the 53-year-old largest individual shareholder of Tesla has $83 billion in wealth since the US election, officially making him the richest person globally.

Moreover, the Wall Street Journal also reported that his artificial intelligence startup, xAI, value jumped to $50 billion, more than double what it was a few months ago.

Notably, Trump has also named Musk along with Vivek Ramaswamy as the head of the new Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Furthermore, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is the second richest person in the world with a net worth of $219 billion, while the founder and largest shareholder of Oracle is the third richest person with financial wealth of $206 billion.

