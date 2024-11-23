Sci-Tech

WhatsApp introduces new way to simplify message reactions

The updated feature now offers a faster alternative method without replacing the original tap-and-hold option

  • by Web Desk
  • November 23, 2024
The instant messaging platform WhatsApp is introducing a new and handy feature to enhance their users’ experience.

As per WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is rolling out a feature to open the reaction tray with a double-tap.

Some beta testers now have access to a new feature that allows them to open the reaction tray with a simple double-tap.

Previously, users had to tap and hold the message to open the tray, which took slightly more time.

The updated feature now offers a faster alternative method without replacing the original tap-and-hold option so that users can easily choose the method that best fits their preferences.

This feature is available to all Android users who have installed the latest version of WhatsApp and it will be gradually rolling out to all users in the coming weeks.

Moreover, Mark Zuckerberg recently announced a new WhatsApp feature that will transcribe voice messages, aiming to help those who are unable to hear voice messages or who prefer reading text over listening to the audio.

Upon enabling the feature, users will be asked to download a language data package, with available options including English, Spanish, Portuguese (Brazil), Russian and Hindi.

It is pertinent to note that downloading an additional data package is necessary to generate transcriptions on the device directly.

