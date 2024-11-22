Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang envisions a future with 24/7 AI factories

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is eyeing a bold vision for the future of AI!
During a recent earnings call, Huang shared his concept of AI factories as he compared them to electricity generation.
“Just like we generate electricity, we're now going to be generating AI. And if the number of customers is large, just as the number of consumers of electricity is large, these generators are going to be running 24/7,” he noted during a recent Nvidia announcement.
He went on to say, "The next industrial revolution has begun. Companies and countries are partnering with Nvidia to shift the trillion-dollar traditional data centers to accelerated computing and build a new type of data center – AI factories – to produce a new commodity: artificial intelligence."
He further predicted that traditional data centers will be redesigned to work as AI factories, running 24/7 to produce AI outputs.
"Today, many AI services are running 24/7, just like an AI factory. And so, we're going to see this new type of system come online, and I call it an AI factory because that's really as close to what it is. When we say generative AI, we're essentially saying that these data centers are really AI factories. They're generating something,” Huang added.
However, Huang’s this vision raises important concerns about energy consumption, data security, and user's privacy.
If these factories operate continuously, sustainable and efficient energy solutions will be needed to power them.