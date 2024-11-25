Indian regulator turns down Apple's plea to halt antitrust report

The antitrust body of India has rejected Apple's request to pause the investigation report which found that it has broken competition laws.
According to Reuters, which has seen the internal order from the regulator, the authorities have denied Apple’s request and have allowed the case against the company to continue.
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) in August ordered a recall of investigation reports after Apple said the watchdog had disclosed commercial secrets to competitors in the case dating back to 2021, including Tinder-owner Match, opens new tab. These elements should have been redacted.
"Apple App Store is an unavoidable trading partner for app developers, and resultantly, app developers have no choice but to adhere to Apple's unfair terms, including the mandatory use of Apple's proprietary billing and payment system," the CCI unit said in the June 24 report.