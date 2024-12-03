Ultra-processed foods link to skin outbreaks, study 

A recent research letter reveals a strong connection between the consumption of ultra-processed foods (UPF) and psoriasis flare-ups.
In the study published in JAMA Dermatology the researchers drew their conclusions from a cross-sectional analysis of data from NutriNet-Sante cohort study conducted in France.
After adjusting for confounding factors such as body mass index (BMI), age, alcohol consumption and comorbidities, the authors found that the link between UPF consumption and active psoriasis remained strong in the self-reports.
The letter further noted that no connection between UFP consumption and psoriasis was found in participants whose diagnoses had been confirmed by dermatologists.
The researchers believed that consuming UPF can worsen psoriasis by prompting inflammation, which is different from how a high BMI affects the condition.
Rachel Day, MD, FAAD, Vice President of Zest Health in Menlo Park, California said, “Emerging evidence highlights the role of ultra-processed foods (UPF) in exacerbating psoriasis through multiple mechanisms. These foods are often high in refined sugars, unhealthy fats, and additives, and promote systemic inflammation, which can trigger psoriatic flares.”
He further added, “The regular consumption of UPF is linked to obesity and metabolic dysregulation, both independent risk factors for psoriasis.”
What is psoriasis?
Psoriasis is a chronic condition in which immune system becomes overactive, causing skin cells to grow too quickly. This caused patches of skin to become scaly and inflamed, commonly found on the scalp, elbow or knees, though it can affect other areas of the body.