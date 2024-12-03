Health

Rare eye cancer treatment: NHS England to introduce 'pioneering' drug

Hundreds of rare eye cancer patients will soon have access to the revolutionary treatment

  • by Web Desk
  • December 03, 2024
Hundreds of rare eye cancer patients will soon have access to the revolutionary treatment
Hundreds of rare eye cancer patients will soon have access to the revolutionary treatment

The National Health Service (NHS) gave hope to the rare eye cancer patients with a new announcement.

According to Sky News, NHS officials announced that hundreds of people in England with rare eye cancer will soon have access to the “pioneering" drug called tebentafusp.

After getting approval from the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE), patients with uveal melanoma can now use the first-ever drug for the disease, tebentafusp, sold under the brand name Kimmtrak.

Uveal melanoma develops from cells in the middle layer of the eye called the uvea. The rare eye cancer affects 500 to 600 people every year in the UK and becomes fatal after spreading to major organs.

NICE announced on Tuesday, December 2, 2024, that patients whose uveal melanoma cannot be removed with surgery can now use tebentafusp.

Professor Peter Johnson, NHS national clinical director for cancer, said. “This type of melanoma is difficult to treat when it has spread in the body, so it is great news that the NHS can now offer this pioneering treatment giving people an option that can extend their lives and offer them valuable extra time with their families and friends.”

Moreover, patients with genetic markers would be eligible for the treatment, and after determining the eligibility through blood tests, more than 100 people will get treatment every year. 

Rare eye cancer treatment: NHS England to introduce 'pioneering' drug

Rare eye cancer treatment: NHS England to introduce 'pioneering' drug
Mahira Khan brings nostalgia with 'Bin Roye' BTS glimpses

Mahira Khan brings nostalgia with 'Bin Roye' BTS glimpses

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry drop major news before Kate’s key appearance

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry drop major news before Kate’s key appearance
Megan Fox reveals heartwarming reactions from her kids on pregnancy news

Megan Fox reveals heartwarming reactions from her kids on pregnancy news
Ultra-processed foods link to skin outbreaks, study
Ultra-processed foods link to skin outbreaks, study
Men's cognitive health declines faster than women's with heart risks
Men's cognitive health declines faster than women's with heart risks
Is morning coffee actually a ‘gut-friendly’ choice? Here’s what study say
Is morning coffee actually a ‘gut-friendly’ choice? Here’s what study say
Walking daily could add 11 years to your life, study finds
Walking daily could add 11 years to your life, study finds
Say goodbye to menstrual pain with THIS one fruit
Say goodbye to menstrual pain with THIS one fruit
Surprising genetic link between period pain, depression uncovered
Surprising genetic link between period pain, depression uncovered
Sitting more than 10 hours a day could be silent killer for your heart, study
Sitting more than 10 hours a day could be silent killer for your heart, study
California reports bird flu detection in second batch of raw milk
California reports bird flu detection in second batch of raw milk
Good news for asthma patients: First new treatment in 50 years unveiled
Good news for asthma patients: First new treatment in 50 years unveiled
Scientist reveal new simple solution to remove plastics from water
Scientist reveal new simple solution to remove plastics from water
Irregular bedtimes linked to life-threatening health risks, study
Irregular bedtimes linked to life-threatening health risks, study
Gratitude can improve your mental and physical health, study
Gratitude can improve your mental and physical health, study