Carson Daly reminds fans to prioritize mental health in new message

  • by Web Desk
  • December 03, 2024
American television host Carson Daly starts the last month of 2024 with a positive spirit and by spreading awareness about mental health.

The 51-year-old took to his Instagram stories to remind his fans and followers to give importance to mental health by sharing a post with tips for mental wellness.

The post said “MENTAL HEALTH REMINDER FOR THE MONTH OF DECEMBER” and then had six suggestions for better and improved mental well-being that were,

• Be patient with yourself, growth takes time.

• Comparison is the thief of joy. Focus on your own journey.

• It's okay to not be okay. Allow yourself to feel your emotions.

• Practice self-care, it's not selfish, it's essential.

• Spend time in nature, it's a natural mood booster.

• Remember that you are stronger than you think.

Today Show co-host, who himself has suffered from anxiety and panic attacks, has been very vocal about mental health. He has shared his struggles and story publicly to inspire people and motivate them to make efforts for psychological well-being.

Are Carson and Siri Daly Still Together?

Yes, Carson and Siri Daly are still together and happily married. After dating for around eight years, the couple got married on December 23, 2015, and have four beautiful kids. 15-year-old Jackson, 12-year-old Etta, 10-year-old London, and 4-year-old Goldie.

The couple often spoke well about each other and could be seen appreciating and supporting one another.

Carson Daly net worth

As of 2024, Carson Daly's net worth is estimated to be around $40 million. Although he is known today because of hosting various NBC programs like The Voice, Last Call with Carson Daly, and co-hosting Today Show, he first became famous after working for the radio as a VJ on MTV.

