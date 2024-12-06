Sports

Sri Lanka’s Shammi Silva appointed president of Asian Cricket Council

Shammi Silva succeeds India’s Jay Shah who was recently elected chairman of the ICC

  • by Web Desk
  • December 06, 2024
Sri Lanka’s Shammi Silva has been appointed president of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) on Friday, December 6.

He succeeds India’s Jay Shah who was recently elected chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

As per Geo Super, Jay Shah stepped down from his role after serving three terms as President of the ACC to take on his new responsibilities as Chairman.

Silva has previously served as the Chairman of the ACC Finance & Marketing Committee and is also part of the ICC Audit Committee.

A former Colombo Cricket Club player expressed his excitement in a statement, noting, “It is a great honour to lead the Asian Cricket Council. Cricket is the heartbeat of Asia, and I look forward to working closely with all member nations to elevate the game, provide opportunities for emerging talent, and strengthen the bonds that unite us through this beautiful sport.”

“Under Mr Shah’s stewardship, the ACC achieved remarkable milestones, including the successfully achieving highest value for its commercial rights of ACC Asia Cup tournaments for 2024–31, the introduction of a new pathway events structure, and the continued development and growth of cricket across its member nations," he extended his gratitude to Jay.

Recently, Silva represented Sri Lanka at the ICC Board and participated in talks with global cricket administrators.

