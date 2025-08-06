Home / Sports

Tom Brady to receive long-awaited tribute at Gillette Stadium this week

The tribute was planned to be revealed during the last year season before the Patriots' Week 5 game against the Miami Dolphin

Tom Brady to receive long-awaited tribute at Gillette Stadium this week
Tom Brady to receive long-awaited tribute at Gillette Stadium this week

Tom Brady is set to receive a long-awaited tribute as the New England Patriots prepare for their preseason opener.

ESPN reporter Mike Reiss recently revealed that a special tribute to Brady will be revealed this coming Friday.

It will take place outside Gillette Stadium, just before the New England Patriots play their first preseason game against the Washington Commanders.

Initially, this tribute, which is a bronze statue of the player, was planned to be revealed during the last year season before the Patriots' Week 5 game against the Miami Dolphins, which Brady was supposed to cover as a commentator for FOX Sports.

But when the Patriots began performing poorly and the Dolphin's quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa got injured in the season, FOX decided not to show that game on TV and gave Brady a different game to commentate on.

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft said, "(The statue) will stand alone in the plaza outside of the Hall of Fame to symbolize his position, not as the greatest in franchise history, but as the greatest in all of NFL history."

Beside this, the seven-time Super Bowl champion has put forward the surprising idea that Birmingham, England could host a future Super Bowl.

This is undoubtedly a surprising suggestion, especially since the city doesn't have a proper stadium for such major events.

It would also mark a major change from the usual tradition of holding the Super Bowl only in the United States.

For the unversed, Brady owns a small share of the English football club Birmingham City FC.

Birmingham City is planning to build a new stadium as part of major development project worth £3 billion ($3.9 billion).

You Might Like:

Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez married? New post sparks rumours

Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez married? New post sparks rumours
Georgina Rodriguez's latest Instagram post triggers secret wedding rumours with Cristiano Ronaldo

Novak Djokovic to skip Cincinnati Masters ahead of US Open

Novak Djokovic to skip Cincinnati Masters ahead of US Open
Djokovic pulls out of Cincinnati Masters as he marks Paris Olympic gold medal anniversary

Caitlin Clark sits out 7th game as Fever coach reflects on her impact

Caitlin Clark sits out 7th game as Fever coach reflects on her impact
The Indiana Fever guard has suffered from a groin injury which has forced her to sit out of the games

Tom Brady gets teased for his viral Lionel Messi comment

Tom Brady gets teased for his viral Lionel Messi comment
The NFL legend is a co-owner of Birmingham City F.C. that celebrated its 150th anniversary this year

Cristiano Ronaldo inspires Mohammad Siraj’s match-winning heroics against England

Cristiano Ronaldo inspires Mohammad Siraj’s match-winning heroics against England
Indian fast bowler Mohammad Siraj is a big fan of Cristiano Ronaldo and often copies Ronaldo’s famous goal celebration

Liverpool pays heartfelt tribute to Diogo Jota in emotional Anfield return

Liverpool pays heartfelt tribute to Diogo Jota in emotional Anfield return
Liverpool fans honoured Jota by raising flags and banners in his memory

Diogo Jota, brother featured on Gondomar SC jerseys in touching tribute

Diogo Jota, brother featured on Gondomar SC jerseys in touching tribute
Diogo and his brother Andre died last month when their car went off the road and caught fire in the Zamora

Ronaldo absence from Diogo Jota's funeral gets support from Portugal FA chief

Ronaldo absence from Diogo Jota's funeral gets support from Portugal FA chief
Portugal FA chief defends Cristiano Ronaldo's decision not to attend Diogo Jota's funeral