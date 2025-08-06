Tom Brady to receive long-awaited tribute at Gillette Stadium this week

Tom Brady is set to receive a long-awaited tribute as the New England Patriots prepare for their preseason opener.
ESPN reporter Mike Reiss recently revealed that a special tribute to Brady will be revealed this coming Friday.
It will take place outside Gillette Stadium, just before the New England Patriots play their first preseason game against the Washington Commanders.
Initially, this tribute, which is a bronze statue of the player, was planned to be revealed during the last year season before the Patriots' Week 5 game against the Miami Dolphins, which Brady was supposed to cover as a commentator for FOX Sports.
But when the Patriots began performing poorly and the Dolphin's quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa got injured in the season, FOX decided not to show that game on TV and gave Brady a different game to commentate on.
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft said, "(The statue) will stand alone in the plaza outside of the Hall of Fame to symbolize his position, not as the greatest in franchise history, but as the greatest in all of NFL history."
Beside this, the seven-time Super Bowl champion has put forward the surprising idea that Birmingham, England could host a future Super Bowl.
This is undoubtedly a surprising suggestion, especially since the city doesn't have a proper stadium for such major events.
It would also mark a major change from the usual tradition of holding the Super Bowl only in the United States.
For the unversed, Brady owns a small share of the English football club Birmingham City FC.
Birmingham City is planning to build a new stadium as part of major development project worth £3 billion ($3.9 billion).