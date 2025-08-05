Kieffer Moore joins Wrexham in major three-year deal

Wrexham Football Club has signed Wales striker, Kieffer Moore on a three-year deal from Sheffield United.
However, the exact amount paid for the player was not officially revealed but several reports suggests that the transfer likely cost around £2 million (approximately 2.66 million US dollars).
Moore is the eight player Wrexham has signed during this summer transfer window.
After the deal, the 32-year-old expressed, "I'm over the moon to join the club and I can't wait to get started."
"I want to be that experienced leader and bring a lot to the team. My work ethic is one of my strongest assets and I want to be someone that can help drive the team forward," he said.
Wrexham, owned by Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney has also been in discussions to buy Welsh striker Nathan Broadhead from Ipswich Town.
If the transfer happens, it would be the most expensive transfer in Wrexham's history with the fee believed to be around £7.5 million.
Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson said in a statement, noting, "We're delighted to welcome Kieffer to the club. He's a player with a lot of Championship and international experience and we're looking forward to working with him."
Goalkeeper Danny Ward, forward Ryan Hardie, defender Liberato Cacace, midfielders George Thomason and Lewis O'Brien and forward Josh Windass have also been signed by Wrexham during the close season.