John Cena reveals truth behind his hair transplant treatment

John Cena has opened up about his decision to get a hair transplant as he addressed the stigma around the procedure.
Talking to PEOPLE on Wednesday, August 6, the WWE legend admitted that the treatment created new possibilities for his acting career.
Cena cited fans' remarks, both positive and negative, as the reason he underwent the hair treatment.
"They're the reason for my optimism, my perseverance, my passion, they don't let you get away with phoning it in, because they'll eat you alive," the 16-time world champion noted.
Despite being one of the most celebrated wrestlers of all time, Cena recalled being affected by a sign that read "the bald John Cena."
"As I was trying to hide my hair loss, the audience was bringing it to light," he quipped.
Giving details about his treatment, the 48-year-old shared, "They pushed me into going to see what my options were. I now have a routine: red-light therapy, minoxidil, vitamins, shampoo, conditioner — and I also got a hair transplant last November."
Although Cena has no reservations about discussing the treatment nowadays, he admitted that the public stigma prevented him from making the move years ago.
The five-time US champion admitted that if there was no negative spotlight around it, he would have received the treatment a decade ago.
John Cena showed off his new hair while playing Peacemaker, the egotistical vigilante who debuted in 2021's Suicide Squad.
Notably, the wrestler-turned-actor is now leading the acclaimed HBO Max series Peacemaker, starring Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, and Jennifer Holland, whose season 2 is set to premiere on August 21.