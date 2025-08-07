Home / Sports

John Cena reveals truth behind his hair transplant treatment

The professional wrestler talked about the intense bond he shares with his fanbase in the latest interview

John Cena reveals truth behind his hair transplant treatment
John Cena reveals truth behind his hair transplant treatment

John Cena has opened up about his decision to get a hair transplant as he addressed the stigma around the procedure.

Talking to PEOPLE on Wednesday, August 6, the WWE legend admitted that the treatment created new possibilities for his acting career.

Cena cited fans' remarks, both positive and negative, as the reason he underwent the hair treatment.

"They're the reason for my optimism, my perseverance, my passion, they don't let you get away with phoning it in, because they'll eat you alive," the 16-time world champion noted.

Despite being one of the most celebrated wrestlers of all time, Cena recalled being affected by a sign that read "the bald John Cena."

"As I was trying to hide my hair loss, the audience was bringing it to light," he quipped.

Giving details about his treatment, the 48-year-old shared, "They pushed me into going to see what my options were. I now have a routine: red-light therapy, minoxidil, vitamins, shampoo, conditioner — and I also got a hair transplant last November."

Although Cena has no reservations about discussing the treatment nowadays, he admitted that the public stigma prevented him from making the move years ago.

The five-time US champion admitted that if there was no negative spotlight around it, he would have received the treatment a decade ago.

John Cena showed off his new hair while playing Peacemaker, the egotistical vigilante who debuted in 2021's Suicide Squad.

Notably, the wrestler-turned-actor is now leading the acclaimed HBO Max series Peacemaker, starring Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, and Jennifer Holland, whose season 2 is set to premiere on August 21.

You Might Like:

Taylor Fritz reaches National Bank Open semifinal after defeating Andrey Rublev

Taylor Fritz reaches National Bank Open semifinal after defeating Andrey Rublev
The National Bank Open in Toronto was skipped by top players including Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic

F1 vs. Sky Sports: Paddock frustration grows over network's conduct

F1 vs. Sky Sports: Paddock frustration grows over network's conduct
'Sky Sports' has exclusive rights, multi-million contracts and direct link to almost every team in F1

Luka Doncic displays relax demeanour during NBA offseason after major win

Luka Doncic displays relax demeanour during NBA offseason after major win
The Slovenian basketball player has extended his LA Lakers contract for three years

Tom Brady to receive long-awaited tribute at Gillette Stadium this week

Tom Brady to receive long-awaited tribute at Gillette Stadium this week
The tribute was planned to be revealed during the last year season before the Patriots' Week 5 game against the Miami Dolphin

Kieffer Moore joins Wrexham in major three-year deal

Kieffer Moore joins Wrexham in major three-year deal
Kieffer Moore is the eight player Wrexham has signed during this summer transfer window

Cristiano Ronaldo pens 'emotional' goodbye after Jorge Costa’s sudden death

Cristiano Ronaldo pens 'emotional' goodbye after Jorge Costa’s sudden death
Costa, nicknamed 'Tanque' (Tank) and 'Bicho' (animal) by his team-mates, played for Porto for 15 years

Cristiano Ronaldo pushes for another big addition at Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo pushes for another big addition at Al-Nassr
Cristiano Ronaldo is now fully focused on winning the Saudi Pro League after a season with no trophies

Victoria Mboko ‘excited’ for her ‘first’ Canadian Open semi-finals in Montreal

Victoria Mboko ‘excited’ for her ‘first’ Canadian Open semi-finals in Montreal
Victoria Mboko beat Jessica Bouzas Maneiro to advance to the National Bank Open semi-final