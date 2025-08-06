Home / Sports

Inter Miami confirms Lionel Messi injury status ahead of Key MLS Game

Lionel Messi to miss crucial MLS match against Pumas UNAM after ‘minor’ injury

Inter Miami confirms Lionel Messi injury status ahead of Key MLS Game
Inter Miami confirms Lionel Messi injury status ahead of Key MLS Game

Inter Miami coach shared a major update on Lionel Messi’s injury ahaed on key MLS game.

According to Goal, Javier Mascherano confirmed on Tuesday that Lionel Messi will not be available for Inter Miami’s upcoming match against Pumas, after picking up an injury in their second Leagues Cup game against Necaxa.

Despite the setback, the Argentine coach assured it’s nothing serious and expects Messi to return soon.

“I spoke with him yesterday - it’s a minor injury. Within the bad news, it’s actually positive. Of course, we don’t like having him out, but we also avoid setting exact timelines. He’s very special and tends to recover quickly, so we’ll take it day by day,” said Mascherano in a press conference.

“He’s definitely out for tomorrow, but after that, we’ll see how he progresses based on the tests from the medical staff.”

Inter Miami currently sit third in their group with five points, and a win would secure their spot in the quarterfinals of the tournament.

Following the muscle injury he sustained over the weekend against Necaxa, Messi’s recovery is expected to progress well, opening the door for a potential return to action this Sunday when Inter Miami resume MLS play against Orlando City. Should Miami advance to the Leagues Cup knockout stage

You Might Like:

Tom Brady to receive long-awaited tribute at Gillette Stadium this week

Tom Brady to receive long-awaited tribute at Gillette Stadium this week
The tribute was planned to be revealed during the last year season before the Patriots' Week 5 game against the Miami Dolphin

Kieffer Moore joins Wrexham in major three-year deal

Kieffer Moore joins Wrexham in major three-year deal
Kieffer Moore is the eight player Wrexham has signed during this summer transfer window

Cristiano Ronaldo pens 'emotional' goodbye after Jorge Costa’s sudden death

Cristiano Ronaldo pens 'emotional' goodbye after Jorge Costa’s sudden death
Costa, nicknamed 'Tanque' (Tank) and 'Bicho' (animal) by his team-mates, played for Porto for 15 years

Cristiano Ronaldo pushes for another big addition at Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo pushes for another big addition at Al-Nassr
Cristiano Ronaldo is now fully focused on winning the Saudi Pro League after a season with no trophies

Victoria Mboko ‘excited’ for her ‘first’ Canadian Open semi-finals in Montreal

Victoria Mboko ‘excited’ for her ‘first’ Canadian Open semi-finals in Montreal
Victoria Mboko beat Jessica Bouzas Maneiro to advance to the National Bank Open semi-final

Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez married? New post sparks rumours

Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez married? New post sparks rumours
Georgina Rodriguez's latest Instagram post triggers secret wedding rumours with Cristiano Ronaldo

Novak Djokovic to skip Cincinnati Masters ahead of US Open

Novak Djokovic to skip Cincinnati Masters ahead of US Open
Djokovic pulls out of Cincinnati Masters as he marks Paris Olympic gold medal anniversary

Caitlin Clark sits out 7th game as Fever coach reflects on her impact

Caitlin Clark sits out 7th game as Fever coach reflects on her impact
The Indiana Fever guard has suffered from a groin injury which has forced her to sit out of the games