Inter Miami confirms Lionel Messi injury status ahead of Key MLS Game

Inter Miami coach shared a major update on Lionel Messi’s injury ahaed on key MLS game.
According to Goal, Javier Mascherano confirmed on Tuesday that Lionel Messi will not be available for Inter Miami’s upcoming match against Pumas, after picking up an injury in their second Leagues Cup game against Necaxa.
Despite the setback, the Argentine coach assured it’s nothing serious and expects Messi to return soon.
“I spoke with him yesterday - it’s a minor injury. Within the bad news, it’s actually positive. Of course, we don’t like having him out, but we also avoid setting exact timelines. He’s very special and tends to recover quickly, so we’ll take it day by day,” said Mascherano in a press conference.
“He’s definitely out for tomorrow, but after that, we’ll see how he progresses based on the tests from the medical staff.”
Inter Miami currently sit third in their group with five points, and a win would secure their spot in the quarterfinals of the tournament.
Following the muscle injury he sustained over the weekend against Necaxa, Messi’s recovery is expected to progress well, opening the door for a potential return to action this Sunday when Inter Miami resume MLS play against Orlando City. Should Miami advance to the Leagues Cup knockout stage