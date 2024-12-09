Health

Expert reveals impacts of laughter on health and healing

Laughter plays a significant role in promoting mental stability and aids in healing process

  • by Web Desk
  • December 09, 2024
Laughter is truly the best medicine!

Several studies done to find impacts of laughter on overall health and well-being, researchers found that the action serves as a potential way to improve mental, emotional, and physical health of a person.

Michael Richardson, M.D. a family physician with Carbon Health in Boston, in an interview with Fox News, stated, "When considering lifestyle changes to improve health, people often overlook the benefits of laughter.”

Incorporating small steps to add more giggles to your life can actually make a big difference as they prove to be an effective remedy when struggling with pain, stress, anxiety, or tension, suggest health experts.

"Research shows that laughter can reduce stress, boost the immune system and even help alleviate pain,” added Richardson.

He added, "Just as you may set aside time each week for exercise, it may be worth scheduling moments of laughter in your daily or weekly routine. Making this a regular habit could have a protective effect on overall health."

Working as a primary care doctor, Michael Richardson encourages and emphasizes to put happiness and laughter on first priority to his patients, which he thinks is a great way to improve well-being.

