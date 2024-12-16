Entertainment

Kylie Jenner takes shocking step after Kim Kardashian Christmas confession

The SKIMS founder made unexpected claims about 'fun' Kardashian Christmas parties last week

  • December 16, 2024
Kylie Jenner has seemingly taken a drastic step after her sister Kim Kardashain made shocking claims about their grand Christmas parties.

Last week, the SKIMS founder revealed that they won’t be hosting a lavish holiday parties this year.

However, Kylie dropped some BTS pictures on her Instagram to flaunt extravagant Christmas decor.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 27, posted pictures of Christmas trees belonging to her daughter Stormi, six, and her son Aire, who will turn three in February.

Kylie also showed off a pink fir tree decorated with ornaments white, silver and variety shades of pink.

Kim confessed to Vogue at the opening of her SKIMS flagship store in NYC, “We're doing a really low key Christmas Eve party this year just because we have a lot of construction going on. We're doing a family intimate one that I'm really excited about – still dressing up to the nines because that's what we do.”

She added, “We've had some legendary Christmas Eve parties and they're just beginning. Our kids love them and now all their friends want to come.”

Notably, Kylie shares both her children with former partner Travis Scott, 33.

