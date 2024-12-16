World

Bali Nine members reunite with families in Australia after 19-year: ‘Relieved’

Indonesian government released the final five members of the Bali Nine group after a deal with Australia

  • by Web Desk
  • December 16, 2024
Indonesian government released the final five members of the Bali Nine group after a deal with Australia
Indonesian government released the final five members of the Bali Nine group after a deal with Australia

Infamous Bali Nine group members reunite families after serving nearly two decades in an Indonesian prison.

According to CNN, the five remaining Australian members of the criminal gang returned to their homes on Sunday, December 1, 2024, ending their two decades of imprisonment.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese confirmed the return of citizens and wrote on X on Sunday, “I am pleased to confirm that Australian citizens Si Yi Chen, Michael Czugaj, Matthew Norman, Scott Rush, and Martin Stephens have returned to Australia this afternoon.

However, the five men and their families stated that they were “immensely grateful” to the Indonesian president and his government.

The statement read, “The five men are relieved and happy to be back in Australia. They look forward, in time, to reintegrating back into and contributing to society.”

Moreover, nine people, eight men and a woman, of the group were caught back in 2005 while trying to smuggle 8 kilograms of heroin strapped to their bodies from Bali to Australia.

The Bali Nine case got global attention when two ringleaders, Andrew Chan and Myuran Sukumaran, were executed in 2015, which caused tension between Indonesia and Australia.

Most of the group members were sentenced to 20 years or life imprisonment. One member, Tan Duc Thanh Nguyen, died of cancer in prison in 2018, while the only female member, Renae Lawrence, returned home the same year after her sentence was commuted. She spent almost 13 years in prison.

The remaining five members who were released after a deal between Indonesia and Australia will now begin a voluntary "rehabilitation process" in their home country and are banned from returning to Indonesia.

North Korean fighters die in Ukraine conflict, US alleges

North Korean fighters die in Ukraine conflict, US alleges
King Charles brother leaves UK ahead of major milestone

King Charles brother leaves UK ahead of major milestone
Sheheryar Munawar shares first post as wedding festivities begin

Sheheryar Munawar shares first post as wedding festivities begin

Hailey Bieber’s father addresses rift rumours after daughter’s baby arrival

Hailey Bieber’s father addresses rift rumours after daughter’s baby arrival
North Korean fighters die in Ukraine conflict, US alleges
North Korean fighters die in Ukraine conflict, US alleges
Trudeau faces new political turmoil after Donald Trump win: Can he survive?
Trudeau faces new political turmoil after Donald Trump win: Can he survive?
China unveils new visa-free policy for foreign tourists, allowing 10-day stay
China unveils new visa-free policy for foreign tourists, allowing 10-day stay
Wisconsin school shooting: Teenage girl student identified as shooter
Wisconsin school shooting: Teenage girl student identified as shooter
Suspected carbon monoxide poisoning claims 12 lives at ski resort in Georgia
Suspected carbon monoxide poisoning claims 12 lives at ski resort in Georgia
UK businesses cut jobs at fastest rate amid tax hikes
UK businesses cut jobs at fastest rate amid tax hikes
Government imposes restrictions to combat 'severe' air pollution in North India
Government imposes restrictions to combat 'severe' air pollution in North India
Canada's finance minister steps down amid disagreement with Justin Trudeau
Canada's finance minister steps down amid disagreement with Justin Trudeau
Sarcophagus of Saint Nicholas, real Santa Claus discovered after 1,600 years in Turkey
Sarcophagus of Saint Nicholas, real Santa Claus discovered after 1,600 years in Turkey
Catherine of Aragon: Queen of England who refused to back down
Catherine of Aragon: Queen of England who refused to back down
Donald Trump’s team targets cyberattackers with 'tougher' penalties
Donald Trump’s team targets cyberattackers with 'tougher' penalties
Mayotte hit by worst cyclone in 90 years, hundreds of lives lost
Mayotte hit by worst cyclone in 90 years, hundreds of lives lost