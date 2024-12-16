Entertainment

Ryan Reynolds shares unique advice for Taylor Swift after Eras Tour ends

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds attended multiple Eras Tour concerts of pal Taylor Swift this year

  December 16, 2024
Ryan Reynolds appreciated close friend Taylor Swift and gave a major advise to the pop star after she concluded her successful Eras Tour.

On Sunday, the Deadpool & Wolverine star, 48, told THR that he attended multiple concerts of his pal with wife Blake Lively this year.

Ryan also revealed a heartwarming suggestion he gave to the 14-times Grammy winner.

While praising the Cruel Summer singer’s Eras Tour, he claimed the shows are “a thing to witness,” adding, “Research? There’s no comp for that. It’s a thing to witness.”

“I told Taylor a while ago that I wish she had the opportunity to watch herself from the audience, even for a moment,” he noted.

Ryan and the 37-year-old It Ends With Us actress attended three Eras Tour shows — October 25 and 26 in New Orleans, as well as May 29 in Madrid.

Previously, the Free Guy actor posted pictures from the show and wrote, “I don’t understand the unimaginable work, care, talent and discipline @taylorswift generates to create an experience like this because I’m not a scientist. It’s an athletic event and a collective cultural phenomenon.”

Notably, Taylor concluded Eras Tour concert on December 8, 2024.

