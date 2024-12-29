Top worries of 2024 revealed in end-of-year polls: Find out

New polls have revealed the top worries of the people in 2024 ahead of the New Year, 2025.
According to Health Day, the American Psychiatric Association (APA) Healthy Minds Monthly opinion poll series revealed that “money, gun violence, and hate crimes” were the top worries of the people in 2024.
The survey that included 2200 US adults suggested that during 2024 Americans remained more anxious about money, gun violence, and hate crimes.
Meanwhile, experts believe that consumption of news also added to the worries of the people, so avoiding news could positively impact the mental health of the people.
The medical director of APA, Dr. Marketa Wills, said in a press release, “If current events seem overwhelming, it may be time to limit your news consumption. While we like to stay informed, the news can also impact our mental health, and being mindful of that impact is important.”
“A new year brings with it new opportunities but also renewed concerns about the very important issues that impact our lives. Any time of the year, mental health matters. Staying mindful of how we're doing while taking active steps to care for ourselves is a terrific resolution," she added further.
Furthermore, another survey of more than 1/3 of Americans found that 33% of the Americans are aiming to make mental health-related resolutions in 2025, which is the highest percentage since 2021.