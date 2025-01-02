World

Toxic waste cleared from Bhopal gas leak site 40 years after tragedy

Thousands of people in Bhopal died after inhaling toxic gas that leaked from a chemical factory in 1984

  • January 02, 2025
Authorities in India have taken major action to remove a significant amount of dangerous waste from a chemical factory.

As per BBC, this factory was the site of one of the most deadly gas leaks in history, which occurred 40 years ago.

In December 1984, thousands of people in Bhopal, India died after inhaling toxic gas that leaked from a chemical factory.

Approximately 337 tonnes of dangerous waste were removed from the Union Carbide plant and transported to an incinerator facility located about 230 kilometers (143 miles) away.

This action followed a court order from the previous month, which set a four-week deadline for the waste to be safely disposed of.

The court said that authorities were "still in a state of inertia despite 40 years.”

Since the disaster, the toxic waste left in the abandoned factory, which caused pollution of the groundwater in the surrounding areas.

The removal of the toxic waste started on Sunday when officials began packing it into special bags that prevent leaks.

The Bhopal gas tragedy is one of the biggest and most deadly industrial accidents ever.

Government estimates suggest that about 3,500 people died within a few days of the gas leak.

Additionally, more than 15,000 people have died over the years since the incident due to the long-term effects of the exposure to the toxic gas.

