Justin Trudeau resigns as Canadian PM amid political tensions

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has stepped down from his role on Monday, January 6 amid political tensions.
As per BBC, Trudeau says during a press conference that this country deserves a real choice" at the next election.
He says that he made the decision to resign after a long discussion with his family and acknowledged that his success was largely due to their support.
Trudeau said, "We are at a critical moment in the world.I am a fighter. I care deeply about Canadians, I will always be motivated by what's best for Canadians.”
The 53-year-old further added that the Canadian Parliament will temporarily halt its activities until March 4.
“Parliament has been paralyzed for months after what has been the longest session of a minority parliament in Canadian history,” Trudeau said.
He added, “This morning, I advised the Governor General that we need a new session of parliament. She has granted this request, and the House will now be prorogued until March 24.”
The PM will stay in his role until a new leader is elected by the party.
“I intend to resign as party leader, as prime minister, after the party selects its new leader,” Trudeau further shared.
This decision comes after growing criticism from members of his own Liberal Party and poor performance in opinion polls.
Trudeau has been under increasing pressure to step down since the summer, especially after his party suffered a major defeat in a Toronto by-election to the Conservatives.