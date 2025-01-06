World

Justin Trudeau resigns as Canadian PM amid political tensions

Justin Trudeau says he made the decision to resign after a long discussion with his family

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 06, 2025
Justin Trudeau resigns as Canadian PM amid political tensions
Justin Trudeau resigns as Canadian PM amid political tensions

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has stepped down from his role on Monday, January 6 amid political tensions.

As per BBC, Trudeau says during a press conference that this country deserves a real choice" at the next election.

He says that he made the decision to resign after a long discussion with his family and acknowledged that his success was largely due to their support.

Trudeau said, "We are at a critical moment in the world.I am a fighter. I care deeply about Canadians, I will always be motivated by what's best for Canadians.”

The 53-year-old further added that the Canadian Parliament will temporarily halt its activities until March 4.

“Parliament has been paralyzed for months after what has been the longest session of a minority parliament in Canadian history,” Trudeau said.

He added, “This morning, I advised the Governor General that we need a new session of parliament. She has granted this request, and the House will now be prorogued until March 24.”

The PM will stay in his role until a new leader is elected by the party.

“I intend to resign as party leader, as prime minister, after the party selects its new leader,” Trudeau further shared.

This decision comes after growing criticism from members of his own Liberal Party and poor performance in opinion polls.

Trudeau has been under increasing pressure to step down since the summer, especially after his party suffered a major defeat in a Toronto by-election to the Conservatives.

Gemini set to arrive on Google TV this year

Gemini set to arrive on Google TV this year
Mike Tindall makes surprising effort to win over Prince William

Mike Tindall makes surprising effort to win over Prince William
Sam Altman sets sights on new goal after ChatGPT's success

Sam Altman sets sights on new goal after ChatGPT's success
Princess Leonor of Asturias steals spotlight at first Royal engagement of 2025

Princess Leonor of Asturias steals spotlight at first Royal engagement of 2025
Longest road project in Wales finally nears completion after two decades
Longest road project in Wales finally nears completion after two decades
Motorbike-sized tuna sells for shocking price at Tokyo auction
Motorbike-sized tuna sells for shocking price at Tokyo auction
Spanish tourist dies after 'panic-stricken' elephant attack in Thailand
Spanish tourist dies after 'panic-stricken' elephant attack in Thailand
Trump sets sights on Greenland, Canada, and Panama Canal, ignoring Artic
Trump sets sights on Greenland, Canada, and Panama Canal, ignoring Artic
Justin Trudeau's last year as PM? Can 2025 bring change to Canadian politics?
Justin Trudeau's last year as PM? Can 2025 bring change to Canadian politics?
Brazilian nun becomes world's oldest living person at nearly 117
Brazilian nun becomes world's oldest living person at nearly 117
What’s next for Kamala Harris? A glimpse at her political future
What’s next for Kamala Harris? A glimpse at her political future
New Orleans pays heartfelt tribute to lives lost in horrific attack
New Orleans pays heartfelt tribute to lives lost in horrific attack
UAE President Sheikh Mohamed meets Pakistani PM Shahbaz Sharif to boost ties
UAE President Sheikh Mohamed meets Pakistani PM Shahbaz Sharif to boost ties
Harry Styles, other celebrities turn down rare 'HS 0' number plate
Harry Styles, other celebrities turn down rare 'HS 0' number plate
New York takes bold step as first US city to implement congestion charge
New York takes bold step as first US city to implement congestion charge
Hagia Sophia’s underground secrets to be unveiled to public after 1,500 years
Hagia Sophia’s underground secrets to be unveiled to public after 1,500 years