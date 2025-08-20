Walmart issues stern warning over radioactive shrimp

Walmart has asked its customers to get rid of recently bought shrimp on the basis of radioactive contamination.
The retailer has also recalled the specific shrimp products in 13 US states after one shipment of seafood tested positive for the harmful element.
According to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), varieties of frozen shrimp sold under Walmart's Great Value label could have been exposed to a dangerous isotope in shipping containers.
Moreover, a Walmart rep noted, "The health and safety of our customers is always a top priority."
The spokesperson added that consumers who bought the recalled products can visit any Walmart location for a full refund and that they are investigating the incident.
It came from an Indonesian supplier that has since had a number of shipping containers denied entry to the US.
One shipment tested positive for Cesium-137, the radioactive form of the chemical element Cesium.
Notably, the amount contained in the tested shipment held by the FDA was not enough to pose acute harm to consumers; however, exposure over time could increase the risk of cancer.