Home / World

Sir David reveals name of first golden eagle chick from Scotland project

Sir David Attenborough names golden eagle chick from Scotland conservation project

Sir David reveals name of first golden eagle chick from Scotland project
Sir David reveals name of first golden eagle chick from Scotland project

Sir David Attenborough has named the first young golden eagle to fly the nest from a special conservation project in Scotland.

He named the baby eaglet "Princeling" - meaning young prince.

The broadcaster and naturalist who turned 99 years old in May says he chose the name because it symbolises new hope for the restoration of the species and called the moment a "wonderful achievement".

The project is part of the South of Scotland Golden Eagle Project (SSGEP), which aims to increase their numbers throughout the country.

News of the bird's hatching this spring was kept secret until he was ready to fly the nest in a bid to protect his safety and welfare. He was satellite-tagged by licensed experts in June.

Princeling's mother was moved from the Scottish highlands to the South of Scotland in 2021, where there was a low population of golden eagles.

Princeling's arrival brings the number of golden eagles soaring in the south of Scotland to over 50, the most seen in the region for three hundred years.

Sir David said: "Many congratulations to all those in Restoring Upland Nature who have brought about the fledging of a young golden eagle."

After the mother Eagle was moved, it paired with a male eagle that already lived in the new area. The conservation charity says this shows that golden eagles that are moved, can integrate successfully into local populations.

You Might Like:

North Korea's Kim calls for rapid nuclear buildup amid US-South Korea drills

North Korea's Kim calls for rapid nuclear buildup amid US-South Korea drills
South Korea and the US launch joint military drills amid North Korean nuclear threats

Chinese YouTuber builds mini-subway for cats, sparking pet parents’ reaction

Chinese YouTuber builds mini-subway for cats, sparking pet parents’ reaction
YouTuber Xing Zhilei stuns social media users with a miniature subway system for his cats

Top 5 countries ideal for expats to live and work

Top 5 countries ideal for expats to live and work
Individuals looking to live outside their native country consider several factors before landing on their ideal country

Swedish wooden Kiruna Church relocated to escape mine danger

Swedish wooden Kiruna Church relocated to escape mine danger
Landmark 113-year-old church on 5 km journey to New Swedish city centre amid iron-ore mine risk

Elon Musk finds flaws in Kumail Nanjiani’s 'Silicon Valley'

Elon Musk finds flaws in Kumail Nanjiani’s 'Silicon Valley'
Kumail Nanjiani starred in the Emmy-winning series 'Silicon Valley' which humourized the tech hub culture

Zelenskyy Trump White House talks lead to possible Putin summit ‘within weeks’

Zelenskyy Trump White House talks lead to possible Putin summit ‘within weeks’
US President Donald Trump calls Vladimir Putin after meeting with Zelenskyy and European leaders

US State Department nullifies 6,000 student visas

US State Department nullifies 6,000 student visas
The Trump administration has revoked thousands of visas over violations of laws and 'support for terrorism'

Times Square temporarily shut down over suspicious package

Times Square temporarily shut down over suspicious package
Authorities blocked off 7th Avenue between 42nd and 43rd streets to both pedestrians and vehicles

Essex seaside town hit by major fire, residents evacuated

Essex seaside town hit by major fire, residents evacuated
The local council created a temporary shelter for people who had to leave their homes

Bitcoin falls sharply as crypto market loses $500 million

Bitcoin falls sharply as crypto market loses $500 million
Bitcoin and Ether both fell in price after recently reaching a new record highs

Hurricane Erin sparks life-threatening conditions along US coast

Hurricane Erin sparks life-threatening conditions along US coast
Hurricane Erin restrengthened and became an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane

M20 motorway in Kent closed after vehicle falls from bridge

M20 motorway in Kent closed after vehicle falls from bridge
Drivers are experiencing heavy delays of an hour or more with traffic at a standstill on the northbound M25