Chinese YouTuber builds mini-subway for cats, sparking pet parents’ reaction

Chinese YouTuber Xing Zhilei has stunned netizens with a mini subway station for his cats.
As reported by The Star, a YouTuber with an engineering background in China went viral after he built a mini underground subway station for his Maine Coon cats.
The YouTuber with 409K subscribers uploaded an over two-minute video of his latest project, “a subway train and station in mini-scale!”, on his channel, Xing’s World, that quickly got users’ attention.
The highly realistic creation included a moving train, automatic platform doors and a functioning escalator.
Zhilei in his video revealed, “At first, there were two challenges I couldn’t figure out. How to open the train doors and platform doors simultaneously when the train arrived, and how to build a functioning escalator.”
However, he decided to begin his project and to tackle the problems one by one as they come, as he had confidence that he would get through it.
His confidence helped him in finding solutions to all the challenges and completing the mini metro station in just four months.
Netizens react to mini-cat subway system:
The miniature subway system was highly appreciated by the users. A user joked that cats in China are “getting better public transit than the humans in America.”
Another user hails the craftsmanship of Zhilei and writes, “This is spectacularly well done! Your attention to detail is incredible. I really appreciate all the little touches, like using different paint textures and adding illuminated signs. That really makes it look like the full-scale subway. It could be a movie set!”
Furthermore, the video has gained more than 112k views on YouTube in just two days.