Home / World

Top 5 countries ideal for expats to live and work

Individuals looking to live outside their native country consider several factors before landing on their ideal country

Top 5 countries ideal for expats to live and work
Top 5 countries ideal for expats to live and work

There are a number of paths one can take to have a splendid and affordable life overseas.

Plenty of global destinations attract expats, but several factors, including quality of life, cost of living, healthcare, education and cultural compatibility, should be considered before making the leap.

There are several countries that are considered a popular choice among expat communities.

Here are the top 5 countries that provide affordable and comfortable stays for expats.

Panama

Panama
Panama

Panama is the most popular choice amongst many potential expats, as it offers an excellent work-life balance, a warm climate, easy travel access, and a favourable tax situation, proving to be a perfect fit for individuals seeking to move overseas.

It also proposes a number of visa options which are well-suited to expats, especially citizens of an eligible countries – the US, UK, Australia, France, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Canada – are entitled to a Friendly Country visa.

Mexico

Mexico
Mexico

Presenting a rich culture, remarkable food, a variety of climates and easy access to the US and Latin America, Mexico is another popular option with expats.

It also offers a number of visa options, such as its Temporary Resident visa, which allows stays of 1 year and can be renewed upon expiry.

After 4 years, you can then apply for a Permanent Resident visa, which allows indefinite settlement in Mexico and provides a route to citizenship.

Indonesia

Indonesia
Indonesia

Indonesia is known for a strong sense of community, thriving traditions, and excellent food. If you are looking for a country which offers a warm climate, a rich culture, a low cost of living, and a strong sense of family, this might be your ideal choice.

The Southeast Asian country also has a number of visa options for expats, including the Limited Stay permit that allows stays of up to a year and can then be extended, eventually leading to a Permanent Stay permit.

Moreover, Indonesia also offers a Second Home option that gives a route to a permanent residence after an initial stay of five to ten years for individuals who either own eligible real estate on the island or deposit a sufficient amount in an Indonesian bank.

Spain

Spain
Spain

Spain is a very popular choice amongst expats, as it provides access to a European lifestyle, a strong economy, a warm climate, work-life balance, beautiful beaches, easy access to other European countries, and a lively culture.

Spain also offers a number of appropriate visa options for expats, such as the Non-Lucrative Residence visa. 

Being a perfect match for retirees, the visa allows individuals who have sufficient financial means and do not need to work during their stay to live in Spain.

Philippines

The Philippines
The Philippines 

The Philippines is a country which offers a strong sense of community, a rich and thriving culture, and excellent hospitality.

It also offers easy travel access to other notable destinations such as Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Singapore. Additionally, the country has strong ties to places like Spain and the US.

The country offers numerous visa options for expats, such as the Pre-Arranged Employment visa or the Special Resident Retiree visa, for those who invest sufficiently in the Filipino economy. 

Notably, the choice of the country where you want to spend some time or live for the rest of your life depends on your own priorities, as different destinations have different benefits.

You Might Like:

Swedish wooden Kiruna Church relocated to escape mine danger

Swedish wooden Kiruna Church relocated to escape mine danger
Landmark 113-year-old church on 5 km journey to New Swedish city centre amid iron-ore mine risk

Elon Musk finds flaws in Kumail Nanjiani’s 'Silicon Valley'

Elon Musk finds flaws in Kumail Nanjiani’s 'Silicon Valley'
Kumail Nanjiani starred in the Emmy-winning series 'Silicon Valley' which humourized the tech hub culture

Zelenskyy Trump White House talks lead to possible Putin summit ‘within weeks’

Zelenskyy Trump White House talks lead to possible Putin summit ‘within weeks’
US President Donald Trump calls Vladimir Putin after meeting with Zelenskyy and European leaders

US State Department nullifies 6,000 student visas

US State Department nullifies 6,000 student visas
The Trump administration has revoked thousands of visas over violations of laws and 'support for terrorism'

Times Square temporarily shut down over suspicious package

Times Square temporarily shut down over suspicious package
Authorities blocked off 7th Avenue between 42nd and 43rd streets to both pedestrians and vehicles

Essex seaside town hit by major fire, residents evacuated

Essex seaside town hit by major fire, residents evacuated
The local council created a temporary shelter for people who had to leave their homes

Bitcoin falls sharply as crypto market loses $500 million

Bitcoin falls sharply as crypto market loses $500 million
Bitcoin and Ether both fell in price after recently reaching a new record highs

Hurricane Erin sparks life-threatening conditions along US coast

Hurricane Erin sparks life-threatening conditions along US coast
Hurricane Erin restrengthened and became an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane

M20 motorway in Kent closed after vehicle falls from bridge

M20 motorway in Kent closed after vehicle falls from bridge
Drivers are experiencing heavy delays of an hour or more with traffic at a standstill on the northbound M25

Spain, Portugal wildfires claim lives of two firefighters amid heatwave

Spain, Portugal wildfires claim lives of two firefighters amid heatwave
European wildfires have destroyed more than 70,000 hectares of land in Spain

Qantas hit with record $90 million fine for illegal COVID-19 layoffs

Qantas hit with record $90 million fine for illegal COVID-19 layoffs
Australia's biggest airline sacked more than 1,800 ground workers during the Covid-19 pandemic

World’s youngest billionaires in 2025: 5 Gen Z heirs set to shape future

World’s youngest billionaires in 2025: 5 Gen Z heirs set to shape future
Here are five youngest billionaires in the world as of August, 2025