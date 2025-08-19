Top 5 countries ideal for expats to live and work

There are a number of paths one can take to have a splendid and affordable life overseas.
Plenty of global destinations attract expats, but several factors, including quality of life, cost of living, healthcare, education and cultural compatibility, should be considered before making the leap.
There are several countries that are considered a popular choice among expat communities.
Here are the top 5 countries that provide affordable and comfortable stays for expats.
Panama
Panama is the most popular choice amongst many potential expats, as it offers an excellent work-life balance, a warm climate, easy travel access, and a favourable tax situation, proving to be a perfect fit for individuals seeking to move overseas.
It also proposes a number of visa options which are well-suited to expats, especially citizens of an eligible countries – the US, UK, Australia, France, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Canada – are entitled to a Friendly Country visa.
Mexico
Presenting a rich culture, remarkable food, a variety of climates and easy access to the US and Latin America, Mexico is another popular option with expats.
It also offers a number of visa options, such as its Temporary Resident visa, which allows stays of 1 year and can be renewed upon expiry.
After 4 years, you can then apply for a Permanent Resident visa, which allows indefinite settlement in Mexico and provides a route to citizenship.
Indonesia
Indonesia is known for a strong sense of community, thriving traditions, and excellent food. If you are looking for a country which offers a warm climate, a rich culture, a low cost of living, and a strong sense of family, this might be your ideal choice.
The Southeast Asian country also has a number of visa options for expats, including the Limited Stay permit that allows stays of up to a year and can then be extended, eventually leading to a Permanent Stay permit.
Moreover, Indonesia also offers a Second Home option that gives a route to a permanent residence after an initial stay of five to ten years for individuals who either own eligible real estate on the island or deposit a sufficient amount in an Indonesian bank.
Spain
Spain is a very popular choice amongst expats, as it provides access to a European lifestyle, a strong economy, a warm climate, work-life balance, beautiful beaches, easy access to other European countries, and a lively culture.
Spain also offers a number of appropriate visa options for expats, such as the Non-Lucrative Residence visa.
Being a perfect match for retirees, the visa allows individuals who have sufficient financial means and do not need to work during their stay to live in Spain.
Philippines
The Philippines is a country which offers a strong sense of community, a rich and thriving culture, and excellent hospitality.
It also offers easy travel access to other notable destinations such as Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Singapore. Additionally, the country has strong ties to places like Spain and the US.
The country offers numerous visa options for expats, such as the Pre-Arranged Employment visa or the Special Resident Retiree visa, for those who invest sufficiently in the Filipino economy.
Notably, the choice of the country where you want to spend some time or live for the rest of your life depends on your own priorities, as different destinations have different benefits.