Elon Musk finds flaws in Kumail Nanjiani’s 'Silicon Valley'

Kumail Nanjiani starred in the Emmy-winning series 'Silicon Valley' which humourized the tech hub culture

Elon Musk did not find Kumail Nanjiani's Silicon Valley accurate, and he was not hesitant to share his opinion with the comedian.

During an appearance on Mike Birbiglia's Working It Out podcast, the duo discuss Kumail's role in the hit HBO series, sharing that he had met Elon, the Eternals actor confirmed that the tech titan "didn't like the show."

Explaining his conversation with the Tesla founder, he revealed that Elon did not find the opening scene very accurate or fun. 

The series opens with Kid Rock playing at a tech party with "seven nerdy dudes standing there, and nobody’s paying attention."

"Elon was upset, he was like, 'Well, the parties I go to are much cooler than these parties,'" Kumail recalled.

The Big Sick actor joked, "It was like, 'Yeah, man. You're one of the richest people in the world. We're like losers on the show. Of course, your parties are better than my parties. What are you talking about?'"

Kumail Nanjiani starred as Dinesh Chugtai in the Emmy-winning series, which satirised the tech hub culture and followed the group behind fictional company Pied Piper.

Launched in 2014, the series earned a total of 40 Emmy nominations, including five consecutive Emmy nominations for Outstanding Comedy Series.

Notably, it won two awards, Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series and Outstanding Art Direction for a Contemporary Program.

