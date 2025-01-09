Health

Airport, airplane noise linked to poor heart health

Living near the airport could affect your heart health, new research reveals

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 09, 2025
Airport, airplane noise linked to poor heart health
Airport, airplane noise linked to poor heart health

Airplane and airport noise increases the risk of heart attack and stroke, a new study warned.

According to HealthDay, a study published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology on Wednesday, January 8, 2025, revealed that living near the airport could harm heart health.

The study found that people who live close to the airport have 10% to 20% worse heart structure and function as compared to the people because they regularly hear the roaring noise of airplanes taking off and landing.

Researchers noted that the heart muscles of the residents living near noisy airports grew thicker and stiffer over time, which made it difficult to pump blood. These negative impacts increase the risk of heart attack and stroke to quadruple.

The senior researcher, Dr. Gaby Captur, in a news release by the University College London Institute of Cardiovascular Science, said, “Our findings add to a growing body of evidence that aircraft noise can adversely affect heart health and our health more generally.”

Moreover, the director of the Centre for Environmental Health and Sustainability at the University of Leicester (UCL), Anna Hansell, expressed concern that the “type of abnormalities we saw with nighttime aircraft noise might result in increased risk of heart problems and stroke.”

“Aircraft noise at night has been shown to affect sleep quality, and this may be an important factor affecting health,” she continued.

Furthermore, researchers also warned that too much environmental noise could activate a “fight or flight” stress response that can cause high blood pressure, digestion problems, increased appetite, and weight gain.

King Charles wishes Kate Middleton on her 43rd birthday with sweet tribute

King Charles wishes Kate Middleton on her 43rd birthday with sweet tribute
Kylie Jenner introduces Timothée Chalame to Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kendall

Kylie Jenner introduces Timothée Chalame to Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kendall
Duchess Sophie praised for 'supporting' Kate Middleton in difficult times

Duchess Sophie praised for 'supporting' Kate Middleton in difficult times
Priyanka Chopra earns new title in Oscar-shortlisted short film ‘Anuja’

Priyanka Chopra earns new title in Oscar-shortlisted short film ‘Anuja’
Coffee benefits on health dependent on intake time? Find out more
Coffee benefits on health dependent on intake time? Find out more
Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV): Understanding virus and its impact on world
Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV): Understanding virus and its impact on world
Kent issues urgent health warnings amid cold weather threat
Kent issues urgent health warnings amid cold weather threat
Bird flu claims first human life in the US
Bird flu claims first human life in the US
Lack of sleep with high blood pressure leads to memory problems, study
Lack of sleep with high blood pressure leads to memory problems, study
China takes huge step to combat rising dementia cases
China takes huge step to combat rising dementia cases
Why is excess belly fat more deadly for men than women?
Why is excess belly fat more deadly for men than women?
Why food is not one-size-fits-all for our bodies? Researchers explain
Why food is not one-size-fits-all for our bodies? Researchers explain
Breakfast common myths that need to be busted
Breakfast common myths that need to be busted
New reports reveal SHOCKING link between alcohol and cancer
New reports reveal SHOCKING link between alcohol and cancer
HMPV virus: China dismisses outbreak fears as 'seasonal surge'
HMPV virus: China dismisses outbreak fears as 'seasonal surge'
Flu cases in UK surge to record levels, data shows
Flu cases in UK surge to record levels, data shows