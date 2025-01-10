How one daily glass of milk protects you from bowel cancer?

A new study reveals surprising benefits of milk in fighting bowel cancer.
As per The Guardian, research revealed that drinking a significant amount of milk daily could lower the chances of getting bowel cancer by about 20%.
Consuming 300 mg of calcium everyday, roughly the amount in half a pint of milk is beneficial in reducing the risk of bowel cancer.
The research also found that non-dairy sources of calcium, like fortified soy milk, have a similar protective effect against the disease.
Dr Keren Papier, the first author of the study and a senior nutritional epidemiologist at the University of Oxford said, “This comprehensive study provides robust evidence that dairy products may help prevent colorectal cancer, largely due to the calcium they contain.”
“Calcium was found to have a similar effect in both dairy and non-dairy sources, suggesting that it was the main factor responsible for cutting risk,” she added.
Bowel cancer is the third most common type of cancer globally, causing nearly 2 million cases and 1 million deaths every year.
A new report has recently revealed shocking details about how young people are becoming victims of bowel cancer worldwide.
For the first time, global data shows an increase in cases of bowel cancer occurring at a younger age, spanning Europe, North America, Asia and Oceania.
The researchers suggest that factors like poor diet like junk food consumption, obesity and lack of physical activity could be contributing to the issue.
It’s important for people to recognize early signs and symptoms of bowel cancer, such as blood in stool, consistent change in bowel habits like frequent and looser stool, along with abdominal pain, discomfort or bloating.