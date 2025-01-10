Health

How one daily glass of milk protects you from bowel cancer?

Bowel cancer is the third most common type of cancer globally

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 10, 2025
How one daily glass of milk protects you from bowel cancer?
How one daily glass of milk protects you from bowel cancer?

A new study reveals surprising benefits of milk in fighting bowel cancer.

As per The Guardian, research revealed that drinking a significant amount of milk daily could lower the chances of getting bowel cancer by about 20%.

Consuming 300 mg of calcium everyday, roughly the amount in half a pint of milk is beneficial in reducing the risk of bowel cancer.

The research also found that non-dairy sources of calcium, like fortified soy milk, have a similar protective effect against the disease.

Dr Keren Papier, the first author of the study and a senior nutritional epidemiologist at the University of Oxford said, “This comprehensive study provides robust evidence that dairy products may help prevent colorectal cancer, largely due to the calcium they contain.”

“Calcium was found to have a similar effect in both dairy and non-dairy sources, suggesting that it was the main factor responsible for cutting risk,” she added.

Bowel cancer is the third most common type of cancer globally, causing nearly 2 million cases and 1 million deaths every year.

A new report has recently revealed shocking details about how young people are becoming victims of bowel cancer worldwide.

For the first time, global data shows an increase in cases of bowel cancer occurring at a younger age, spanning Europe, North America, Asia and Oceania.

The researchers suggest that factors like poor diet like junk food consumption, obesity and lack of physical activity could be contributing to the issue.

It’s important for people to recognize early signs and symptoms of bowel cancer, such as blood in stool, consistent change in bowel habits like frequent and looser stool, along with abdominal pain, discomfort or bloating.

Teenager killed in shocking stabbing attack in Bedford

Teenager killed in shocking stabbing attack in Bedford
Princess Eugenie, Beatrice poised to back Meghan Markle after bold new step

Princess Eugenie, Beatrice poised to back Meghan Markle after bold new step
How one daily glass of milk protects you from bowel cancer?

How one daily glass of milk protects you from bowel cancer?
Giant ocean worms discovered in hidden underwater cavities

Giant ocean worms discovered in hidden underwater cavities
Airport, airplane noise linked to poor heart health
Airport, airplane noise linked to poor heart health
Coffee benefits on health dependent on intake time? Find out more
Coffee benefits on health dependent on intake time? Find out more
Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV): Understanding virus and its impact on world
Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV): Understanding virus and its impact on world
Kent issues urgent health warnings amid cold weather threat
Kent issues urgent health warnings amid cold weather threat
Bird flu claims first human life in the US
Bird flu claims first human life in the US
Lack of sleep with high blood pressure leads to memory problems, study
Lack of sleep with high blood pressure leads to memory problems, study
China takes huge step to combat rising dementia cases
China takes huge step to combat rising dementia cases
Why is excess belly fat more deadly for men than women?
Why is excess belly fat more deadly for men than women?
Why food is not one-size-fits-all for our bodies? Researchers explain
Why food is not one-size-fits-all for our bodies? Researchers explain
Breakfast common myths that need to be busted
Breakfast common myths that need to be busted
New reports reveal SHOCKING link between alcohol and cancer
New reports reveal SHOCKING link between alcohol and cancer
HMPV virus: China dismisses outbreak fears as 'seasonal surge'
HMPV virus: China dismisses outbreak fears as 'seasonal surge'