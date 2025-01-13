World

Ex-first minister Sturgeon announces end of marriage with Murrell

  by Web Desk
  • |
  January 13, 2025
Former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and ex-SNP chief executive Peter Murrell have mutually decided to end their marriage.

As per BBC, Sturgeon mentioned in the social media post that the two individuals had been apart for some time.

She posted on Instagram that the decision to end the marriage had been made "with a heavy heart.”

Sturgeon added, “To all intents and purposes we have been separated for some time now and feel it is time to bring others up to speed with where we are.”

"It goes without saying that we still care deeply for each other, and always will,” she added.

The couple first met each other in 1988 at an SNP youth event and had been in a relationship since 2003.

In 2010, the couple got married in Glasgow and continued to live together in the same home.

As per the reports, Murrell faced accusations of stealing money from the Scottish National Party (SNP) in April, as part of an investigation into the party’s finances.

Sturgeon, on the other hand, was arrested in June 2 years ago but was not charged with any crime and was released afterwards.

In the same year, in February, she unexpectedly decided to resign from her positions as both the first minister and the leader of the SNP after serving for eight years.

At the time of her resignation, she clarified that her resignation was not due to the ongoing police investigation.

