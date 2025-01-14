World

Trump's attempt to steal 2020 election: Shocking details emerge

Special Counsel Jack Smith’s report on Donald Trump's effort to overturn 2020 elections released

  • January 14, 2025
President-elect Donald Trump was engaged in “criminal efforts” to overturn the 2020 election results, claims Special Counsel Jack Smith.

According to CNN, less than a week ahead of the new President Trump’s inauguration, Attorney General Merrick Garland has publicly released special counsel Jack Smith's report on his investigations on the upcoming US resident's efforts to overturn his defeat in the 2020 elections.

In an over 130-page report submitted to Congress and released on Tuesday, January 14, 2025, Jack Smith, who resigned from the Department of Justice on Friday, January 10, 2025, revealed that Trump broke the law to overturn the outcome of the presidential election and subvert people’s will.

The report states, “As set forth in the original and superseding indictments, when it became clear that Mr. Trump had lost the election and that lawful means of challenging the election results had failed, he resorted to a series of criminal efforts to retain power.”

Moreover, Smith said that the 78-year-old "inspired his supporters to commit acts of physical violence" during the January 6 Capitol riots and intentionally spread false narratives.

The former special counsel also revealed that Trump would not have been re-elected in the 2024 presidential election; the evidence was "sufficient to obtain and sustain a conviction at trial.”

Meanwhile, the 45th and 47th president of America maintained his innocence and hit back at Smith on his social media platform, Truth Social, saying he “was unable to get his case tried before the election, which I won in a landslide."

Trump also called the findings of the report “fake,” adding that “the voters have spoken!”

Furthermore, the first part of the report, which has details of the investigations, was shared after Judge Aileen Cannon gave permission, while the second part, which focuses on the investigation into Trump’s allegedly illegal keeping of classified government documents at his home in Florida, would be discussed during the hearing later in the week.

