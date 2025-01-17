World

Joe Biden commutes sentences of 2,500 non-violent drug offenders

Joe Biden granted a number of sentence commutations and pardons in December, 2024 including his son

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 17, 2025
President Joe Biden commutes sentences of 2,500 non-violent drug offenders
President Joe Biden commutes sentences of 2,500 non-violent drug offenders

Joe Biden has decided to shorten or end the prison sentences of 2,500 people who were convicted for non-violent drug crimes.

As per BBC, this decision is being made shortly before he leaves the office.

In an announcement on Friday, January 17, Biden stated that he has given out more pardons and sentence reductions “than any other president in US history.”

Biden said the offenders were "serving disproportionately long sentences compared to the sentences they would receive today under current law, policy, and practice" and his action would right "historic wrongs.”

Just before leaving the office, Biden reduced sentences of 37 out of 40 federal death row inmates.

Additionally, he granted a number of sentence commutations and pardons in December, including one for his son, Hunter Biden.

Biden’s clemency action affected people who had received long prison sentences because of unfair and outdated laws.

Specifically, crack cocaine offenses were punished more severely than powder cocaine offenses, even though they are similar.

The president also addressed outdated rules that led to harsher sentences for drug crimes.

Biden said, “This action is an important step toward righting historic wrongs, correcting sentencing disparities, and providing deserving individuals the opportunity to return to their families and communities after spending far too much time behind bars.”

“I am proud of my record on clemency and will continue to review additional commutations and pardons,” he added.

King Felipe presides key event in delightful new appearance

King Felipe presides key event in delightful new appearance
Paul Danan’s 'Celebrity Love Island's ex-girlfriend breaks silence on his death

Paul Danan’s 'Celebrity Love Island's ex-girlfriend breaks silence on his death
Queen Jetsun Pema of Bhutan Joins King Wangchuck to honors Laurene Powell Jobs

Queen Jetsun Pema of Bhutan Joins King Wangchuck to honors Laurene Powell Jobs

Joe Biden commutes sentences of 2,500 non-violent drug offenders

Joe Biden commutes sentences of 2,500 non-violent drug offenders
Experts reveal surprising factors behind survival of homes in LA wildfires
Experts reveal surprising factors behind survival of homes in LA wildfires
PIA issues official apology days after hilarious Eiffel Tower advert
PIA issues official apology days after hilarious Eiffel Tower advert
Taiwan first capital punishment in five years divides nation
Taiwan first capital punishment in five years divides nation
Donald Trump's official portrait reveals shocking new look you have to see
Donald Trump's official portrait reveals shocking new look you have to see
China struggles with declining birthrate as population falls for third year
China struggles with declining birthrate as population falls for third year
Moss Landing Power Plant fire prompts evacuation orders amid strong gusts
Moss Landing Power Plant fire prompts evacuation orders amid strong gusts
Mysterious artist wows beachgoers with stunning colorful stone sculpture
Mysterious artist wows beachgoers with stunning colorful stone sculpture
Archaeologists uncover stunning artifacts from Hatshepsut's valley temple
Archaeologists uncover stunning artifacts from Hatshepsut's valley temple
UK rail ticket policy faces major shift for fairer passenger treatment
UK rail ticket policy faces major shift for fairer passenger treatment
Donald Trump’s national security adviser gives major update on TikTok ban in US
Donald Trump’s national security adviser gives major update on TikTok ban in US
Japan launches world’s first toilet paper made from recycled diapers
Japan launches world’s first toilet paper made from recycled diapers
Southwest Airlines pilot arrested for DUI minutes before flight
Southwest Airlines pilot arrested for DUI minutes before flight