Joe Biden commutes sentences of 2,500 non-violent drug offenders

Joe Biden has decided to shorten or end the prison sentences of 2,500 people who were convicted for non-violent drug crimes.
As per BBC, this decision is being made shortly before he leaves the office.
In an announcement on Friday, January 17, Biden stated that he has given out more pardons and sentence reductions “than any other president in US history.”
Biden said the offenders were "serving disproportionately long sentences compared to the sentences they would receive today under current law, policy, and practice" and his action would right "historic wrongs.”
Just before leaving the office, Biden reduced sentences of 37 out of 40 federal death row inmates.
Additionally, he granted a number of sentence commutations and pardons in December, including one for his son, Hunter Biden.
Biden’s clemency action affected people who had received long prison sentences because of unfair and outdated laws.
Specifically, crack cocaine offenses were punished more severely than powder cocaine offenses, even though they are similar.
The president also addressed outdated rules that led to harsher sentences for drug crimes.
Biden said, “This action is an important step toward righting historic wrongs, correcting sentencing disparities, and providing deserving individuals the opportunity to return to their families and communities after spending far too much time behind bars.”
“I am proud of my record on clemency and will continue to review additional commutations and pardons,” he added.