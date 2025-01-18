Health

US invests nearly $600M to develop Moderna's bird flu vaccine

Moderna initiated a study on a “pandemic influenza vaccine” for protection against avian influenza viruses

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 18, 2025
US invests nearly $600M to develop Modernas bird flu vaccine
US invests nearly $600M to develop Moderna's bird flu vaccine

The US Department of Health and Human Services has decided to spend nearly $600 million on the development of a bird flu vaccine.

According to CNN, HSS on Friday, January 17, 2025, announced that it will award $590 million to Moderna to resume the development of the bird flu vaccine.

HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra said in a statement, “Avian flu variants have proven to be particularly unpredictable and dangerous to humans in the past. That is why this response has been a top priority for the Biden-Harris Administration and HHS.”

“Avian flu variants have proven to be particularly unpredictable and dangerous to humans in the past. That is why this response has been a top priority for the Biden-Harris Administration and HHS,” he added.

Moderna in 2023 initiated a study on a “pandemic influenza vaccine” for protection against H5 and H7 avian influenza viruses. In July HHS granted the biotechnology company $176 million.

Moderna stated, “The project will provide additional support for late-stage development and licensure of pre-pandemic mRNA-based vaccines. The agreement will also support the expansion of clinical studies for up to five additional subtypes of pandemic influenza.”

The US does not have vaccines for H5 viruses in the Strategic National Stockpile, and after witnessing a spike in bird flu cases in 2024, President Joe Biden's administration in January 2025 also announced more than $300 million to help in preparation and monitoring of the influenza virus.

Kylie Jenner slammed as ‘climate criminal’ over excessive private jet use amid wildfires

Kylie Jenner slammed as ‘climate criminal’ over excessive private jet use amid wildfires
US invests nearly $600M to develop Moderna's bird flu vaccine

US invests nearly $600M to develop Moderna's bird flu vaccine
Tom Cruise, Nicole Kidman’s son Connor offers peeks into his 30th birthday

Tom Cruise, Nicole Kidman’s son Connor offers peeks into his 30th birthday
Ben Affleck remains cool as military vehicles parked outside after FBI probe

Ben Affleck remains cool as military vehicles parked outside after FBI probe

Hidden microplastics in your kitchen: 5 items you need to replace now
Hidden microplastics in your kitchen: 5 items you need to replace now
CDC US proposes faster testing of human bird flu amid influenza season
CDC US proposes faster testing of human bird flu amid influenza season
Omega-3 fatty acids show surprising potential in cutting aggression
Omega-3 fatty acids show surprising potential in cutting aggression
US FDA bans red dye 3 from food, medicine over cancer risk
US FDA bans red dye 3 from food, medicine over cancer risk
US FDA takes big decision for cigarettes smokers amid severe health risk
US FDA takes big decision for cigarettes smokers amid severe health risk
THIS superfood fruit boosts your bone strength
THIS superfood fruit boosts your bone strength
Health experts reveals new parameters to define obesity
Health experts reveals new parameters to define obesity
Experts share 'key' habit to reverse aging and boost longevity
Experts share 'key' habit to reverse aging and boost longevity
Dementia risk rises in US: Cases expected to double by 2060
Dementia risk rises in US: Cases expected to double by 2060
LA wildfires smoke could become 'super toxic' for lungs
LA wildfires smoke could become 'super toxic' for lungs
Is it safe to reuse plastic bags? Here’s what you need to know
Is it safe to reuse plastic bags? Here’s what you need to know
Artificial intelligence plays major role in pregnancy via IVF
Artificial intelligence plays major role in pregnancy via IVF